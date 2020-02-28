DONAL REID COLUMN: Learning curve for Donegal on how to be cuter in closing games

As the National Football League enters into the last three series of games, there’s still so much to play for. Donegal sit joint second bottom on 3 points with Mayo who have a much inferior scoring average than us.

Meath, who prop up the table, need a pilgrimage to Fatima if they are to survive. Galway and Dublin lead the pack with 6 points apiece. Very little separates Donegal from the rest of the pack.

Our performance was credible against Dublin last Saturday evening in a game that we could have won. Tyrone were extremely poor against a rampant Galway in Tuam while Monaghan seem to be the best of the Ulster teams currently who had a convincing victory a very average Mayo outfit.

Donegal can be well pleased with how they played but will be annoyed that Dublin were there for the taking. Many will focus on goalkeeper Shaun Patton’s mistake under the high ball which gave Dublin the goal that proved crucial in the final analysis. However, there are other issues that cannot be ignored if we are to fully and honestly analyse Donegal’s overall display.

Tyrone’s performance may be a little worrying for manager Mickey Harte but he will undoubtedly be very concerned about the extent of Cathal McShane’s ankle injury. Monaghan are currently excelling and will feel very content will their current league form.

It's very easy to get carried away with the league and teams’ performances at this time of the season July is quite a bit away yet. What counts for now is preparation for the serious stuff; conditioning, endurance, systems, bonding, attitude, discipline, injury prevention and tidying up on errors.

Yes, All-Ireland champions and title favourites Dublin are joint top of the pile. They could easily be sitting where we are though. There are reasons that they aren’t and it is from these reasons that our Donegal team need to learn. Many of our current Donegal team are young and learning. I agree that the game has changed from the helter skelter of my day and that football now is a more refined game where tactics and systems seem to be all that matters. The fundamentals of Gaelic football as a contact sport hasn’t changed though. Seasoned inter-county players will admit to not knowing everything, however with experience they learn how to be smart. Those were the days when defenders were defenders and forwards were forwards. Today, all players need to be both.

Our children hate to hear how things were back in the day; how life was tougher and how our forefathers had to walk to school in their bare feet. Gaelic football irrespective it’s progressive sexy image is still a tough contact sport where some basic principles still apply.

Back in the day, defenders were perceived as tough and unrelenting. Many forwards then were a bit soft-centred. The best ones weren’t though. Colm O’Rourke was a great Meath forward of that time. He got into bother recently as an RTE pundit for his “namby-pamby football” remark. He was a tough cookie who took no prisoners.

We learned a lot from the top teams in those days. Because the likes of Meath, Cork, Dublin, Galway were winners, we took note. I feel that our current Donegal outfit will learn from Dublin’s bullying tactics in the last quarter last Saturday evening, especially the cynicism that saw the best player on the pitch Michael Murphy being sent to the line. I don’t agree with cynical tactics or bullying. It’s about being cute and playing within the rules. Closing games out requires know-how and tact.

Donegal has a very talented and exceptional team at present. Recently, we didn’t close out our games with Mayo and Galway. Dublin pushed us about Croke Park when they had control of the game in the dying minutes. Throughout the game though, we coughed up the ball too easily by running into challenges. Dublin caught us on the counter attack time after time. These are basic errors.

There’s little point in having a great team if we cannot look after ourselves and look out for each other. Galway have an added edge this year. They’re solid and aggressive in their tackling. Mayo always had that edge but lack the quality. Kerry too will ruffle their opponents.

I believe that we need to assert our authority by getting into our opponents faces. I’m not suggesting that we employ unruly tactics but I am making a point for taking control of our individual physical battles as well as protecting each other.

The treatment of Michael Murphy by the Dublin players was disgraceful. In the melee that Dublin created, Murphy and Dublin’s John Small got the line. Which team suffered the greater loss? I accept that the umpires should have stepped in because they could clearly see how this fracas was initiated.

Games in Division 1 make a player grow up fast. We have three games left before the championship. I genuinely believe that our players will have learned the hard way from our recent defeats. Let’s see what the future brings.

Keep the faith!