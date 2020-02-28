Barrett names his Donegal U17 captain for the season

Contact
CAPTAIN: Naomh Padraig's Drew McKinney.
Donegal U17 boss Luke Barrett has named Drew McKinney as his team captain for the season ahead.
The midfielder, who plays his club football with Naomh Padraig, Muff, will lead the side out in their league opener against Sligo on Saturday (Ballyshannon, 12pm).
McKinney has been prominent within the county underage structure since U12, and was one of the standout players on the Barrett-managed Donegal U16 squad that reached the final of the Buncrana Cup last season.
