Donegal minors start Ulster Minor League with home draw against Sligo in Ballyshannon

Senan Quinn about to take possession for Donegal minors against Sligo Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Donegal minors had to settle for a draw with Sligo in their opening game of the Ulster Minor League today in Munday's Field, Ballyshannon.

Donegal 1-5
Sligo 0-8

In horrendous conditions once again, a biting wind, rain and sleet, both sides battled manfully from start to finish. The pitch, again, held up well but the longer the game went on, the cold conditions took its toll on players with hypothermia not far from the equation.
Watching the Donegal substitutes sitting on the bench was a chastening experience. It was just not a day for football and little could be learned from the outcome.
Ironically, when the game was over and the players were back in their respective dressing rooms at Fr Tierney Park, the sun came out.
Donegal held a seven point lead at the break, 1-5 to 0-1, after playing with the elements in the opening half. It was a happy enough position for Donegal as Sligo did have as number of chances, including two goal chances.
Fionnan Coyle and Daniel Gildea had Donegal two points up after three minuters but Adam Gallagher had a great goal chance for Sligo but his effort was blocked.
Eoin O'Donnell added to the Donegal lead from a '45' before Sligo's second goal chance. Donegal can thank Tiarnan McBride for a great last ditch block on Jack Duffy.
Then Donegal got the only goal of the game on 17 minutes. A free from Blake McGarvey came down on top of the Sligo crossbar and was palmed clear. But Stephen McFadden met it first time to fire low to the Sligo net.
Sligo hit back with the only point of the game scored against the wind and rain with Cian Oates pointing.
But Donegal finished the half well with points from Drew McKinney and David Boyle (free)
Sligo were quick out of the blocks in the second half with points from Conor White and Dylan Walsh (free). By the 43rd minute Sligo had the lead back to three with further points from Canice Mulligan and Conor White.
And the Connacht side were beginning to look the stronger side as they dominated the first 20 minutes of the second period with Donegal hardly getting out of their own half. Brian Duffy, Dylan Walsh (45) and Conor White (after a poor kick-out) had the visitors level with 11 minutes of normal time left to play.
But it was then that Donegal started to find their feet and they had more of the ball in the final 10 minutes, but just couldn't manufacture a score in the difficult conditions. They had a couple of frees while Sligo also had a late free from inside the 45m line.
But neither side were able to take advantage and a draw was probably a fair result in the end.
It was not a day to single out players and every Donegal player gave everything. Kyle Murray was to the fore in defence and the midfielders Drew McKinney and Senan Quinn battled well against two big Sligo midfielders while up front Daniel Gildea and Luke McGlynn were excellent. A mention also for the Donegal 'keeper Ben Miller, who did well under the high ball on a very difficult day for net minders.

DONEGAL: Ben Miller; Cian Mulligan, Tiarnan McBride, Cian McEntee; Kyle Murray, Eoin O'Donnell (0-1,'45'), Oisin Crawford. Drew McKinney (0-1), Senan Quinn; Stephen McFadden (1-0), Daniel Gildea (0-1), Blake McGarvey; David Boyle (0-1,f), Fionnan Coyle, Luke McGlynn. Subs: Cian McMonagle for Boyle ht; Jack Boyle for McBride 39; Oran Patterson for McFadden 47; Conor O'Neill for McGarvey 53; Cian Rooney for Quinn 61.


SLIGO: Jack Lundy; Marc Heraghty, Zaac Mahon, Fionn O'Hehir; James Kiernan, Canice Mulligan (0-1, Luke Casserly; Ciaran O'Reilly, Jack Duffy, Simon McKeon, Dylan Walsh (0-2,f,'45'), Cian Oates (0-1); Conor White (0-3), Brian Duffy (0-1), Adam Gallagher. Subs: Thomas Langan for McKeon ht; Sean Clifford for O'Hehir 39; Ross Chambers for Mahon 47; Cormac Niland for J Duffy 53.

REFEREE: Kieran Eanatta (Tyrone)

