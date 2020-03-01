Contact

Donegal take home 28 medals from Surf Lifesaving National Pool Championships

There was a fantastic weekend for Donegal at the Surf Lifesaving National Pool Championships in Limerick.

In all Donegal took home 28 medals and set four Irish records. The Irish records were set by Cody Dunnion in 200m Super Lifesaver; Molly Nulty in 50m Manikin Carry and 100m Obstacle and the Junior Boys Obstacle Relay team.

The full list of medal winners were

Cody Dunnion 200m Obstacle - Gold Medal; 100m Manikin Carry with Fins - Gold Medal; 200m Super Lifesaver - Gold Medal; 50m Manikin Carry - Gold Medal

Molly Nulty 200m Obstacle - Gold Medal; 50m Manikin Carry - Gold Medal

Manikin Relay Boys Relay Team (Cody Dunnion, Aengus Flanagan, Louis Ryan ans Adam McKinley) - 4 Bronze medals

Obstacle Relay Boys Relay Team (Cody Dunnion, Aengus Flanagan, Louis Ryan and Adam McKinley) - 4 Gold Medals

Medley Relay Boys Relay Team (Cody Dunnion, Aengus Flanagan, Louis Ryan & Adam McKinley) - 4 Gold Medals

Caoimhe Gilligan & Chloe Kane Line Throw - 2 Silver Medals

Caoimhe Bond & Hannah Shiels Line Throw - 2 Bronze Medals

Louis Ryan 200m Obstacle - Silver Medal

Aengus Flanagan 200m Obstacle - Bronze Medal

Kealan McShea Super Lifesaver - Bronze Medal

Flynn Ryan Super Lifesaver - Gold Medal

Paddy Bond (Master) 100m Carry with Fins - Bronze Medal

Kieran Summerville (Master) 50m Manikin Carry - Bronze Medal

