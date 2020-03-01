Donegal take home 28 medals from Surf Lifesaving National Pool Championships

Contact
There was a fantastic weekend for Donegal at the Surf Lifesaving National Pool Championships in Limerick.
In all Donegal took home 28 medals and set four Irish records. The Irish records were set by Cody Dunnion in 200m Super Lifesaver; Molly Nulty in 50m Manikin Carry and 100m Obstacle and the Junior Boys Obstacle Relay team.
The full list of medal winners were
Cody Dunnion 200m Obstacle - Gold Medal; 100m Manikin Carry with Fins - Gold Medal; 200m Super Lifesaver - Gold Medal; 50m Manikin Carry - Gold Medal
Molly Nulty 200m Obstacle - Gold Medal; 50m Manikin Carry - Gold Medal
Manikin Relay Boys Relay Team (Cody Dunnion, Aengus Flanagan, Louis Ryan ans Adam McKinley) - 4 Bronze medals
Obstacle Relay Boys Relay Team (Cody Dunnion, Aengus Flanagan, Louis Ryan and Adam McKinley) - 4 Gold Medals
Medley Relay Boys Relay Team (Cody Dunnion, Aengus Flanagan, Louis Ryan & Adam McKinley) - 4 Gold Medals
Caoimhe Gilligan & Chloe Kane Line Throw - 2 Silver Medals
Caoimhe Bond & Hannah Shiels Line Throw - 2 Bronze Medals
Louis Ryan 200m Obstacle - Silver Medal
Aengus Flanagan 200m Obstacle - Bronze Medal
Kealan McShea Super Lifesaver - Bronze Medal
Flynn Ryan Super Lifesaver - Gold Medal
Paddy Bond (Master) 100m Carry with Fins - Bronze Medal
Kieran Summerville (Master) 50m Manikin Carry - Bronze Medal
