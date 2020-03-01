Ballyshannon Rugby Club played their first game 40 years ago

In February 1980, Ballyshannon Rugby Club took to the field for the first time. 40 years later the club is still going, having led a nomadic existence.

The headquarters now is the Lakeside Centre, Ballyshannon, but over the years there were games played from Rossnowlagh to Tullaghan and many places in between.

The first game was played on the Erne Estuary and one of those involved was Joe Flannery, who is the only survivor from the team still involved in the club.

Joe is presently club treasurer and also one of the main organiser of the club’s fundraiser, Streets of Ballyshannon 5k, which has become one of the most popular sporting events in the town.

Ballyshannon won that first game over their local neighbours.

“Ian McDonald was the main man behind the setting up of the club. It was a different time back then with a lot of people from outside working in the town, in the army, guards and banks.

“We played Donegal Town in the opening game and Ian imported a few players from Letterkenny. I had played with Sligo RFC.

“We got some beatings in those opening years and we were lucky that a try was only worth four points back then,” said Flannery, who recalled one incident where a team went to play Ballina and thought they were playing the Ballina Seconds, but in fact were playing the Firsts and got hammered 43-0, and one of the squad quipped: “We were lucky to get the nil”.

“It was a most enjoyable time and they were some of the best years of my life,” says Flannery, who mentioned people like the McIntyres, Donal Hannigan, Martin O’Halloran, Patsy McGovern and Frankie O’Donnell, but he felt that Brendan ‘The Bear’ McDermott was the real force behind the club when they tasted success in the mid 1980s.

McDermott was captain when they achieved promotion in 1984 and went on to win four league titles. They were unlucky in cup competitions, reaching the final in Ravenhill on a few occasions only to lose out, but won a Forster Plate later on.

In those early years the club played in The Warren, Rossnowlagh and then to Blue Rock, Finner and later at Rathmore, before making their home at the Lakeside. Flannery also mentioned that they played a few games on the old Melvin Gaels GAA pitch at Tullaghan.

Joe Flannery says their time at Blue Rock and Rathmore was their most successful period. They didn’t lose a home league game at Rathmore in five years.

The club’s best year was probably 1992 when they reached the final of the Forster Cup and had the honour of playing that game in Ravenhill. They also qualified for a league playoff but on both occasions lost out.

The club is still going but not at the same level and Joe Flannery says it is much more difficult now to field teams on Saturdays because players are working.

But with the Streets of Ballyshannon 5k, the club remains a strong presence in Ballyshannon despite the great changes over 40 years

Players and appearances in first successful season 1983/'84

16 appearances: Jim McIntyre

16: Edmund McIntyre

15: Joe Flannery

12: Des Sheridan

10: Pat McDaniels

10: Patsy McGovern

10: Jimmy Rafferty

9: Brendan McDermott

9: Gerry Kelly

9: Eamonn McCafferty

9: John Larkin

9: Tom Cox

7: Eugene McHale

7: Seamus Kearns

7: Martin Lafferty

7: John Sinclair

5: Mick O’ Grady

5: Frank McHale

5: Joe Conroy

4: Frankie Gallagher

4: Vincent McNally

4: Sean Boyle

4: Gary Walsh

3: Declan Walsh

3: Shane Toolan

3: Shane Gately

3: Peter Fenton

3: Gerry McIntyre

2: Gerry Gallagher

2: Aziz Al Howi

2: Aidan McGurran

2: Eamonn Maguire

2: Pat Ward

1: Brian Dalton, Jimmy Phelan, Paul Gallagher, Peter McNally, Alan Murray, Hugh McGowan, Victor Kearney, Dave Roberts, Tom Prendergast, Arthur McCafferty, Adrian Ruane

and Terry McNamara.