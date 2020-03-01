Big test for Donegal; difficult conditions; time for plan B - get stuck into Monaghan

The day reminds me of the TV weather advertisement - not a day for the passing game in Ballyshannon. Time for Plan B. Get stuck into them.

Donegal and Monaghan will go to battle in just over an hour. And after Tyrone's win last night against the Dub (1-10 to 1-7) today's is a must-win game for Donegal.

Donegal supporters and officials will be keeping an eye on the contest in Castlebar today also as Mayo and Kerry face off at 1 pm after their game was postponed last night.

Donegal and Mayo are a few points adrift now at the bottom on three points with Meath pointless. Donegal need two wins to be sure of staying in the top flight, and the best chance is wins at home today against Monaghan and Tyrone in two weeks' time in Ballybofey.

With hail showers and wind, it will not be a day for the fainthearted, but a win would lift spirits.

Come on Donegal.