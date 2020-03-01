Big test for Donegal; difficult conditions; time for plan B - get stuck into Monaghan

Contact
The umbrellas are up at Fr Tierney Park
The day reminds me of the TV weather advertisement - not a day for the passing game in Ballyshannon. Time for Plan B. Get stuck into them.
Donegal and Monaghan will go to battle in just over an hour. And after Tyrone's win last night against the Dub (1-10 to 1-7) today's is a must-win game for Donegal.
Donegal supporters and officials will be keeping an eye on the contest in Castlebar today also as Mayo and Kerry face off at 1 pm after their game was postponed last night.
Donegal and Mayo are a few points adrift now at the bottom on three points with Meath pointless. Donegal need two wins to be sure of staying in the top flight, and the best chance is wins at home today against Monaghan and Tyrone in two weeks' time in Ballybofey.
With hail showers and wind, it will not be a day for the fainthearted, but a win would lift spirits.
Come on Donegal.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.