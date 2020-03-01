Contact

MARKSMAN: Player ratings for Donegal players after win over Monaghan in Ballyshannon

Michael Langan, man of the match Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

On a good day for Donegal in Ballyshannon, the player ratings reflect the Donegal performance and win over Monaghan


SHAUN PATTON: Wasn't troubled all day apart from taking a few mishit kicks for points. Kick-outs excellent. 7


CAOLAN WARD: Arguably his best game in a Donegal jersey. Scored the goal but his work all over the field was excellent. 8.5


NEIL MCGEE: Gets better with age. Having a great campaign. Got the better of Conor McManus on a few occasions. 7.5


EOGHAN BÁN GALLAGHER: Was used mostly in defence. Lost the ball on one of his runs forward. Not as sharp as he was in opening games. 6.5


DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: Got on an awful lot of ball and worked hard from start to finish. 7


RYAN MCHUGH: Marking dangerman Conor McCarthy, McHugh was solid and did most of his work in defence. 7


ODHRÁN MCFADDEN FERRY: Put in a great shift once again, carrying ball. Picked up a dead leg early in second half. 7


HUGH MCFADDEN: Another goal and a huge performance from the Killybegs man. A real leader now. 8


MICHAEL LANGAN: Was named man of the match. Quiet for opening 20 minutes but then set Fr Tierney Park alight with five wonderful points, of both feet. Ability to create space for kicks was impressive. 8.5


PAUL BRENNAN: Had a good opening quarter but then gave two frees away and was replaced. 6


CIARAN THOMPSON: A real workmanlike performance. Hit a point when Donegal needed it in first half and made one great block. 7


CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Found it hard to make an impact in the game before being replaced in second half. 6


PATRICK MCBREARTY: Back for his first start, McBrearty was sharp and is a big plus. Hit 0-3. 7.5


MICHAEL MURPHY: Amazingly didn't score, but was involved in a lot of scores and worked all over the field in second half. 7.5


PEADAR MOGAN: Put in another big shift and hit a great point in second half against the wind. 7


NIALL O'DONNELL: Beginning to find his feet, O'Donnell hit two points and is getting better with every game. 7


EOIN MCHUGH: In early in second half, McHugh worked really hard and made a
contribution. 7


ANDREW McCLEAN: In for final 20 minutes, McClean was not afraid to set stuck in. 6.5


JEAIC MAC CEALLABHUI and EAMONN DOHERTY: Not on long enough to rate

