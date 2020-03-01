Donegal hurlers clinch place in Division 3A league final with win over Longford

Donegal clinched their place in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 3A final with victory over Longford this afternoon in Michael Fay Park, Longford.



Donegal……...0-19

Longford ……. 0-11



Declan Coulter once again top scored for Donegal with 13 points in another five star performance from the Armagh man in the middle of the field.

In all Donegal had seven different scorers with Ciaran Finn, Danny Cullen, Gerard Gilmore, Joe Boyle, Lee Henderson and Sam Doherty lighting up the scoreboard.

Donegal played against the wind in the first half and trailed by a point after shooting 11 opening half wides. Longford led 0-11 to 0-10 at the interval.

Mickey McCann’s men found their shooting boots in the second period and with Coulter in fine form they outscored the locals by 0-9 to 0-2 to claim a comfortable victory.

They now face Armagh - who beat them by eight points at the end of January - in the final on Sunday next.



Armagh drew with Tyrone in the Athletic Grounds in their final group game.



DONEGAL: Lee White; Padraig Doherty, Stephen Gillespie, Christopher McDermott; Jack O’Loughlin, Sean McVeigh, Joe Boyle; Declan Coulter (0-13, 6f, 2’65s), Danny Cullen (0-1); Lee Henderson (0-1), Ronan McDermott, Bernard Lafferty; Gerard Gilmore (0-1), PJ McCarron, Ciaran Finn (0-1). Subs: Michael Donoghue for C Finn (23), Conor O’Grady for R McDermott (31), Josh Cronolly for P J McCarron (37), Sam Doherty (0-1) for Gilmore (63), Colm Flood for B Lafferty (72).