Donegal Town Basketball Club crowned league champions

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Donegal Town Basketball Club became league champions with a victory away to Athlone IT on Friday night.
DTBC 78
AIT 56
This was a massive achievement for the club who had no senior men’s team since 2016 before the season. Coach Paddy Muldoon who last coached the men’s team to silverware in 2015 along with senior players Paul McHugh and Dillon Muldoon helped the club get a men’s team back together, after 3 successful seasons playing in the national league with LYIT. The roster had a mix of experienced players and youthful talent who all contributed massively to the success of the team this year.
A bus full of supporters travelled to the game and were the 6th man giving the men incredible support. Overall the support has been amazing and is definitely a key factor behind the men going undefeated at home this season. The game started off at a fast pace with both teams getting a lot of scores. Dillon Muldoon’s mid range game was brilliant with a number of impressive fade away jumpers, which was the start of another impressive night for the captain. Matthew Oates and Jason Duignan worked relentless all night and found space with their great cutting to get easy baskets inside.
In the 2nd quarter DTBC defence improved massively with Dylan Kennedy and Paul McHugh’s pressure up top leading to a number of fast break points. Paul McHugh’s passing was excellent all night and really set the tempo getting everyone involved. Star man of the night though was number 91 Patrick Reid who is usually known for his great defence and rebounding ability, found himself on fire shooting 5/5 from 3 point range. In the second half DTBC kept the pressure on Athlone IT with its great team defence while the younger members of the squad came in and showcased their skill.
DTBC Men now have a month's break before the final four weekend in Boyle where they will look to do the double and win the cup. Once again thanks to our sponsors Doms Pier One for their continued support all year long.

DTBC Players: Dillon Muldoon 25; Paul McHugh 24; Patrick Reid 17; Jason Duignan 7; Matthew Oates 5; Dylan Kennedy; Darragh Griffin, Eoghan Corley, Diarmuid O’Donnell, Dylan Curran, Creegan Alcock, Chris Darby.
Coach: Paddy Muldoon

