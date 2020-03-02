North West 10k name this year’s charities at the launch of the 2020 event

The Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation are the main charities for this year’s annual 2020 North West 10k.

This was confirmed by the North West 10k chairman Neil Martin earlier tonight in the Mount Errigal Hotel at the launch of the 2020 event.

The 10k, which is in its 24th year, was officially launched by last year's winner Eoghain McGinley, who won the race on three occasions.

Sonia McGarvey of the No Barriers Foundation and Marie McGroary of the Donegal Diabetes Parents Group were also present. They thanked the committee for selecting them and are looking forward to working with the committee in the coming months.

Cllr John O’Donnell, chairman of the Letterkenny and Milford District Council, congratulated the two charities on being selected and the organising committee for running the event.

The 2020 North West 10k is on Sunday May 3, at 2 pm. Donegal Daily, Brian McCormick Sports and Leisure, the Mount Errigal Hotel, Century Cinema Complex and Value Centre are once again on board as the main sponsors.

Entries are being taken on line at www.northest10k.com