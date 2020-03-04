BRIAN MCENIFF: Donegal are looking up again after win over Monaghan

We are looking up again and have a pep in our step again after Sunday’s win over Monaghan.

It was a good win and there were a number of big performances right throughout the field on what was a very good weekend overall for Donegal teams.

After disappointing results against Mayo, Galway and Dublin in their last game, Donegal again found their mojo against Monaghan and the game was never in doubt from very early.

We were on top in the middle of the field from very early and dominated the area when Michael Murphy joined Michael Langan and Hugh McFadden in the area in the second half.

Michael did not find the going easy in at full-forward in the first half. He was double marked for most of the time with full-forward Kieran Hughes doing the man making job on Michael.

In fairness to Michael the quality of ball going into him wasn’t great. This is something Declan and his coaches need to work on because Michael, given a reasonably decent delivery, has the ability to inflict grievous pain on the opposition.

But despite not scoring - now that is one for the record books - he still had a huge influence when he moved to the middle of the field in the second half when playing into the teeth of a strong wind.

Michael Langan kicked five points from the middle of the field, all from play in a man of the match performance.

Caolan Ward and Hugh McFadden kicked the goals and both played well with Caolan in my book giving Michael Langan a run for his money for the man of the match award.

Neil McGee was like a man rejuvenated and is having a great season and more or less blotted none other than Conor McManus out of the game.

Dáire Ó Baoill had a fine game in the half-back line and I was impressed with the young Mountcharles lad Peadar Mogan. He has grabbed the opportunity and he has made his mark in the league so far.

It was good to see Patrick McBrearty back and going well again. Patrick kicked three points. His two early points settled us after a slow start.

Niall O’Donnell is another of the young lads I was impressed with and he kicked two very good points in the second half after being sprung from the bench before half-time.

Shaun Patton was once again spot on from his kick-outs and I’m sure Shaun will be happy with the clean sheet after his misfortune against Dublin in the last game.

Overall it was a good performance. But I have to confess I was expecting more from Monaghan and I’m sure Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney will be disappointed with the way they threw in the towel in the second half when they had the wind in their backs.

It was very unlike Monaghan because the reality is the game was over early in the second half.

The first half black card and then the sending off of Ryan Wylie in the second half probably did unsettle them and was a factor.

The new black card rule is having an impact.

The U-20s are looking forward to an Ulster final next weekend following Saturday’s semi-final win over Down. The minor footballers drew with Sligo in their opening league game and the senior hurlers had a good win over Longford and are now looking forward to a league final.

They meet Armagh in the final next Sunday.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack