DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the GAA fixtures in county for coming week

After the cancellation of most matches last weekend, here are the list of games for this week in Donegal.

IB Neil McLaughlin Coach Hire Minor League

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 1), Buncrana V Moville 16:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 1), Burt V Naomh Colmcille 16:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 1), Malin V Naomh Pdraig Muff 16:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 1), Carndonagh V Urris 16:00, Ref: TBC

SRB D2 U18 league

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 2), Kilcar V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round 2), Naomh Ultan V Bundoran 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 2), Killybegs V St Naul's GAA Club 11:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Divison 1

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Termon, (2), Termon V Red Hughs 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (2), Gaoth Dobhair V Convoy 12:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

NRB Minor League Divison 2

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Glenswilly, (2), Glenswilly V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, (2), Downings V Glenfin 12:00, Ref: Pat Barrett

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Moyle Park, (2), Milford V Letterkenny Gaels 12:00, Ref: George Montgomery

NRB Minor league division 3

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Pairc U Shiail, (2), Fanad Gaels V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: St Eunan's, (2), St Eunan's V Robert Emmets 12:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U14 Div 1

Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round 1), Naomh Conaill V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Ardara, (Round 1), Ardara V Four Masters 12:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U14 Div 2

Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 2), Naomh Columba V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 2), Four Masters V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 2), Dungloe V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, (Round 2), St Naul's GAA Club V Killybegs 12:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U18 league

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 2), Dungloe V Four Masters 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 2), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Ardara 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round 2), Naomh Conaill V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 11:00, Ref: TBC

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Thír Chonaill





2020 - Comórtas Sinsir

Cead babhtaí

Dáta Am Sa Bháile As Báile

8 Marta 3.00 An Tearmann v Cloich Cheann Fhaola Liam McConigley

8 Marta 3.00 Na Dúnaibh v Cill Chartha Martin McKinley

8 Marta 3.00 An Clochan Liath v Baile na nGalloglach Val Murray

8 Marta 3.00 Gleann tSuilí v Naomh Naille Connie Doherty

8 Marta 1.00 Naomh Conaill v Árd a’ Rátha Greg McGoary



2020 - Comórtas Soisear

Reamhbabhta

Dáta Am Sa Bháile As Báile

7 Marta 3.30 An Tearmann v Naomh Conaill Dermot McColgan

8 Marta 3.00 Gaoth Dobhair v Na Rossa Don Langan

7 Marta 3.30 Naomh Naille v Naomh Micheal Marc Brown