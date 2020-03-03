DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the GAA fixtures in county for coming week

Contact
After the cancellation of most matches last weekend, here are the list of games for this week in Donegal.
IB Neil McLaughlin Coach Hire Minor League
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 1), Buncrana V Moville 16:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 1), Burt V Naomh Colmcille 16:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 1), Malin V Naomh Pdraig Muff 16:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 1), Carndonagh V Urris 16:00, Ref: TBC
SRB D2 U18 league
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 2), Kilcar V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round 2), Naomh Ultan V Bundoran 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 2), Killybegs V St Naul's GAA Club 11:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Divison 1
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Termon, (2), Termon V Red Hughs 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (2), Gaoth Dobhair V Convoy 12:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
NRB Minor League Divison 2
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Glenswilly, (2), Glenswilly V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, (2), Downings V Glenfin 12:00, Ref: Pat Barrett
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Moyle Park, (2), Milford V Letterkenny Gaels 12:00, Ref: George Montgomery
NRB Minor league division 3
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Pairc U Shiail, (2), Fanad Gaels V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: St Eunan's, (2), St Eunan's V Robert Emmets 12:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U14 Div 1
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round 1), Naomh Conaill V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Ardara, (Round 1), Ardara V Four Masters 12:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U14 Div 2
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 2), Naomh Columba V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 2), Four Masters V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 2), Dungloe V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 07 Mar, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, (Round 2), St Naul's GAA Club V Killybegs 12:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 league
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 2), Dungloe V Four Masters 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 2), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Ardara 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 08 Mar, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round 2), Naomh Conaill V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 11:00, Ref: TBC
Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Thír Chonaill
2020 - Comórtas Sinsir
Cead babhtaí
Dáta Am Sa Bháile As Báile
8 Marta 3.00 An Tearmann v Cloich Cheann Fhaola Liam McConigley
8 Marta 3.00 Na Dúnaibh v Cill Chartha Martin McKinley
8 Marta 3.00 An Clochan Liath v Baile na nGalloglach Val Murray
8 Marta 3.00 Gleann tSuilí v Naomh Naille Connie Doherty
8 Marta 1.00 Naomh Conaill v Árd a’ Rátha Greg McGoary
2020 - Comórtas Soisear
Reamhbabhta
Dáta Am Sa Bháile As Báile
7 Marta 3.30 An Tearmann v Naomh Conaill Dermot McColgan
8 Marta 3.00 Gaoth Dobhair v Na Rossa Don Langan
7 Marta 3.30 Naomh Naille v Naomh Micheal Marc Brown
