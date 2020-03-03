Back-to-back Ulster titles for Donegal school as they defeated Keady in Garvaghey

Coláiste Chomlcille defeated Keady from Armagh 4-15 to 3-10 in and exciting U-16 ladies Ulster final in Garvaghey on Tuesday.

Early scores from Aoibhinn McGarrigle, Lucy McGlynn, Katie O'Brien and Ciara Gillespie saw CCBS go in at half-time leading 3-7 to 0-2 having played with the aid of a very strong wind.

The second half saw Keady charging back and they gradually edged their way back into the game. The game ebbed and flowed with scores flying in at both ends.

In a tight finish CCBS held firm to win back-to-back Ulster titles at this level having defeated the same opponents in last year's final. From Áine Hill in goal to Katie O'Brien in corner forward CCBS worked tirelessly to win this title.

A solid full-back line of captain Ciara Caldwell, Gráinne Maguire and the outstanding Clodagh O'Connor got great support from a tenacious half-back line of Eilish Gallagher, Emer O'Brien and the lightning fast Lucy McGlynn.

In midfield Caoimhe Hughes-O'Brien and Niamh Hughes worked hard to stem the great Keady comeback.

In the forward line Orla Keon, Sarah Jane Keon and Chantelle Timoney never gave up as Katie O'Brien, Aoibhinn McGarrigle and Sorcha Feehily kept the umpires busy.

In a tense contest CCBS introduced Ciara Gillespie, Megan Kane, Demi McFarland, Katie McMullin and Cara Davitt which showed the strength and depth of the team.

COLAISTE CHOLMCILLE: Áine Hill Ciara Caldwell Grainne Maguire Clodagh O'Connor Emer O'Brien (0-1) Lucy McGlynn (0-1) Eilish Gallagher Niamh Hughes (0-1) Caoimhe Hughes-O'Brien Sarah Jane Keon Orla Keon (0-2) Chantelle Timoney Katie O'Brien (1-3) Aoibhinn McGarrigle (2-6) Sorcha Feehily. Subs: Ciara Gillespie (1-2) for Sorcha Feehily, Demi McFarland for Sarah Jane Keon, Katie McMullin for Chantelle Timoney, Cara Davitt for Clodagh O'Connor, Megan Kane for Katie O'Brien.