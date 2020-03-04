Donegal school backs talented pupil ahead of Ireland schoolgirls clash

A Donegal school will have a special interest in the Republic of Ireland's U15 schoolgirls international this weekend.

Carndonagh Community School pupil Ellie Long is the sole Donegal representative on the squad that will play for the John Read Trophy, an annual fixture played against England.

The match, set for Abbotstown at 1pm this Saturday, is a warm-up for Richard Berkely's side ahead of the Bob Docherty tournament in April.

Long was a member of the side that won last year's Bob Docherty, and she is expected to feature prominently once more at the prestigious three-day international competition, which will be held at the Lilleshall Sports Centre in Shropshire from April 15-17.

The talented striker played a key role for her school last year as part of the Carn CS first year girls squad that claimed the All-Ireland title before going on to win the prestigious Rod Houston Cup in England.

Carn CS soccer coach Conor Doherty told Donegal Live: "We are all very proud of Ellie here at the school. She is a real role model to those interested in sport, particularly girls interested in sport.

"She deservedly won the inaugural Liam Monagle memorial award in CCS a couple of weeks ago. This highlighted both her contribution to sport but also her attitude towards teachers, peers and coaches also.

"She is an excellent player, but also very modest and doesn't look to be the centre of attention. She is very happy to prove herself on the field and this is something she does regularly.

"She can read the game excellently, she is versatile, she can play in many positions, has a great eye for a pass and is also a great finisher - we wish her all the best this weekend."