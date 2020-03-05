Contact

Players seek football elsewhere as Donegal's only adult women's league collapses

There will be no North West Women's Super League this season

Illies Celtic have given blessing to players to go elsewhere.

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

As expected, the North West Women's Super League (NWWSL) will not go ahead this season. The decision to pull the league - the only one for adult women footballers in Donegal - was confirmed at a meeting of the Donegal Women's League on Tuesday night.

Inishowen club Illies Celtic have given their blessing to their players to seek football elsewhere.

A source at the club told Donegal Live: "We just want to ensure our girls don't go without football. All we want is the very best for them in their sporting careers. We have some extremely talented players and we wish them every success, whether it's at Derry City Ladies or wherever else they find a place.

"It's devastating. John Doherty (manager) and his daughter Noreen (coach) had so much pride watching the team, and those girls, grow and develop.

"We worked our way up tirelessly from the bottom to the top. The majority of our current players were there from the start, when we were on the receiving end of some real hammerings.

"They worked so hard to improve and some great years were had when we finally began to find success. But we knew this was coming and we just have to accept where we're at now."

Reigning NWWSL champions Bonagee Utd, meanwhile, intend to enter the WFAI Intermediate Cup and are also considering taking part in the senior inter league competition.

And some of the league's younger plays will still have an opportunity to play, as part of the Donegal sides that will compete in the National U17 league or the U19 inter-league competition.

Illies striker Emma Doherty, for example, made the move to the Donegal U17 squad back in October.

But for players aged 20 and over, many are now faced with the possibility that they may not play competitive football this season.

