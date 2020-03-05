'Fantastic' Culdaff FC player signs for Derry City Ladies

Culdaff's Tara O'Connor has become the latest Inishowen player to sign for Derry City Ladies.

The talented striker was snapped up by manager Kevin McLaughlin after impressing at a series of open trials.

O'Connor joins fellow Donegal players Megan and Eilish Havlin at the Brandywell. Megan signed via the Donegal U17 national league squad, while sister Eilish was recruited from native club Greencastle - where McLaughlin manages the senior men's team.

He told Donegal Live: "Tara is a good signing. We started open training sessions back in January and she turned up to play.

"I didn't know much about her, to be honest, but having watched her I think she's a fantastic player. She's quick, has a great first touch and has an amazing strike with her left foot as well as her right."

With the North West Women's Super League not going ahead this season due to lack of teams able to field, Derry City are likely to attract a few more Donegal players into the fold before their league campaign begins in late April.

But, regarding the suggestion expressed in some quarters that the Derry club's 'poaching' of Donegal players has contributed to the collapse of the super league, McLaughlin insists it's simply not the case.

"We've been holding open training sessions and players have been coming of their own accord," he said. "The likes of ourselves and Sion have always had Donegal players in the ranks.

"In my time as Derry City manager we've only ever taken so many and it never affected the league before.

"If anything, we would want to see that league thriving because there's only so many players we can offer football to, and I think it would be a crying shame if players aren't going to get football in their own county this season."

McLaughlin also questioned the fairness of dominant teams like Illies and Bonagee being held responsible for the crisis in Donegal women's football.

"How can you give out about a team being too good? That's what you're trying to build towards. For a long time Bonagee and Illies were chasing Greencastle and getting regular hammerings.

"They didn't complain, they just worked hard at getting better."

"It's the same across the board. Take the Inishowen men's league, for example.

“The rest of the teams could have just said 'Glengad are too strong, so what's the point in trying', but then Greencastle won the league last year and Aileach are looking favourites for this year's title.

"It's swings and roundabouts in football. I think saying teams are too strong for the others to compete against is an easy excuse."