THE SPORTING DIARY: Smiles back on Donegal faces, but work to be done

What a difference a day makes! There were smiles all round in Ballyshannon on Sunday evening. The win over Monaghan lifted the mood considerably.

Paul McGinley was there with his Donegal football mad father, Michael. It was some turnaround in the weather for the former international golfer and Ryder Cup captain – Mexico one weekend; Ballyshannon the next. And next week he is heading to Orlando, Florida.

He could just as easily have stayed in his London home, but chose to fly to Dublin on Sunday morning to link up with his dad for the trip to Ballyshannon to support Donegal.

Also among the supporters in Ballyshannon was another well-known London-based supporter, Gerry Tighe, with Mountcharles connections.

It wasn't the most pleasant day for football with a hailshower midway through the first half that didn't help either side. At that stage Donegal were leading by 0-2 to no score but didn't look like they were making any headway.

Then a high ball into Michael Murphy created alarm in the Monaghan defence and while Murphy was blocked out, the ball fell to Michael Langan, who evaded a few tackles before releasing Caolan Ward. The St Eunan's man finished with some style and, as they say, the rest is history.

Monaghan didn't really want to know after that. Maybe they see themselves as being in a good enough position in Division One on five points, with two home games to go, against Kerry and Meath. They probably know that two points from those games will be enough and may well have been keeping their powder dry for later on in the summer.

Donegal had it their own way in the second period and were helped by the Monaghan indiscipline. They were able to hold on to the ball and win at their leisure.

There was much to be happy about, not least the displays of Michael Langan, Caolan Ward, Neil McGee, Hugh McFadden and Patrick McBrearty and the magnificence of Shaun Patton's kick-outs.

The 10 point win didn't flatter them, but it would be foolish for Donegal to get carried away with the result.

There was a disturbing lack of a cutting edge in the first 25-30 minutes with most players shirking any chance of taking a shot at goals, just shipping the ball off to the nearest teammate. Two of the first three points, though, were very good long range efforts from Patrick McBrearty and Ciaran Thompson, but on many occasions other players took the easy option.

But then up stepped Michael Langan. Whether it was in the script or not, Langan took on the responsibility, left and right, hitting five great scores, two at the very end of the first half and three more in the second half.

But the abiding memory is of the ball being shipped from one player to another in that opening half. It is probably part of the plan to get the shooters on the ball, but when the conditions are in your favour, that sort of patience might wear thin against better opposition.

The result means Donegal have their Division One status now in their own hands. Win against Tyrone on Saturday week and they will be safe.

Personally, I would love to see Donegal defeat Tyrone and Mayo win away to Galway. That would set up a battle of Castlebar in the final game when Mayo host Tyrone – with one of them making the drop along with Meath.

Wouldn't it be nice to be in Tralee, enjoying the Kerry hospitality, knowing that we are safe. Would make for a great bonding weekend before the Ulster championship!

WONDER GOAL

They will talk for some time about the goal scored by Jordan Flores for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Premier League on Friday night last. The game was live on TV and was a very good advertisement for League of Ireland football.

As for Flores goal, I don't think I have ever seen one better. I know there have been some great overhead goals, but this one was as good as you will ever see for technique and difficulty.

And Finn Harps supporters will get the chance to see Flores in action on Friday night in Finn Park. Harps will be up against it, but they have shown already that they are more competitive this season and there is no reason why they can't get a result on Friday night.