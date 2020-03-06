MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Tunnel may have to be widened in Ballybofey for Donegal and Tyrone

Larry McCarthy was elected as the new President of the Association at annual Congress at the weekend. He will take over from John Horan in 2021.

He suggested in his many interviews before the election that finding a solution to the fixtures problem was his number one target. However, he may have to rethink that one.

On the day Congress was taking part in the warm corridors of Croke Park, Dublin and Tyrone were asked to play their game in Omagh. The game between Mayo and Kerry was called off on Saturday night and rescheduled at 1 o'clock on the Sunday. The game in Castlebar was to be shown live on television. When that game was called off due to the weather conditions and the state of the pitch, all focus was back to Omagh.

Dessie Farrell, in his post-match interview, suggested that it should not have been played and claimed it only went ahead because it was live on television.

Farrell went further saying “that a GAA official said that only the game was on television it would not go ahead.

Farrell also had words with the referee Cormac Reilly who inspected the pitch before the game. The Dublin manager made the Meath official aware that the welfare of the players was paramount.

However, the pitch passed after an inspection and the game went ahead.

This idea that the games go ahead regardless of the quality of the conditions is past being ridiculous. Supporters who take the time to travel and pay to watch these games and players who train all year round to play in such high profile games deserve to do it in fitting conditions.

Dessie Farrell is not one for outbursts. He is well respected within the Association and for him to suggest that the game was only played to please the television companies, does not bode well for the welfare of those who support and play our games.

Player welfare has always been a thorn for many within our games. 'Players should be seen and not heard' was the attitude of many before the Gaelic Players' Association (GPA) came along.

Are we now back at that point again? Are we back at the stage were the commercial value of our games takes precedence over everything else that the GAA stands for?

In the last 20 years many within the Association have shown great courage in putting structures in place to make sure the players were looked after in a fitting manner. It would be a backword step for everyone to start taking them for granted once again.

As for the game itself, it was all down to who could cope with the conditions best. Tyrone needed the points more and their hunger and desire showed through in the end, but the main talking point will be the carry-on in the tunnel at half-time.

Of course, the television pundits were asking for suspensions and fines all round. To be fair the players and the managers of both sides played it down as just a bit of pushing and shoving. But the scenes did not look good and I have no doubt that the authorities in Croke Park will hand down some punishment in the near future. However, those asking for the heads of players might ask themselves what were they doing out on a night like that anyway. Any wonder when they got into the heat they lost their heads a bit.

GREAT WIN

It was a great win for Donegal in Ballyshannon, played in windy conditions. Donegal looked more comfortable than Monaghan. Donegal players showed a greater intensity and a hunger that Monaghan did not match.

The result leaves Donegal knowing that if they are to survive in division one this year it is in their own hands. Declan Bonner will be delighted to see Patrick McBreaty back and looking sharp; the form and maturity shown by the likes of Michael Langan, Peadar Mogan and Caolan Ward will also give the Donegal management a huge lift.

Once again Shaun Patton showed exactly why he is vital to the way Donegal play; his kick-outs and vision gives us so many attacking options.

With two games left in the league, another two points would leave Donegal safe. Being away to Kerry in the final game and not to many coming away from the Kingdom with anything, the home game against Tyrone now becomes huge.

The fact that we play them again in the Ulster championship in a number of months will add further tension to the game. Both sides will want to put down a marker for the summer and with two points on offer that will secure division one status for both sides, it should be a cracker.

Given that the tunnel in MacCumhail Park is not that wide, I can't see a repeat of last Saturday night’s bout.