Donegal striker plays part in Ireland Euro 2021 Qualifier win over Greece in Tallaght Stadium

Contact
Milford's Amber Barrett was part of the Ireland winning side in the Euro 2021 Qualifier against Greece at Tallaght Stadium tonight.
Ireland overcame the Greeks by 1-0 with Diane Caldwell getting the vital goal seconds before the half-time whistle.
Centre-forward Barrett was introduced in the second half and went very close with one effort, just missing the angle of post and crossbar.
The win puts Ireland clear in second place in the table, two points behind Germand, but importantly six points ahead of next in the table Greece.
Next up is a trip to Montenegro next week as Ireland continue their quest to qualify for next year's tournament.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The panel of industry experts who attended a screening of the Story of Water in Letterkenny IT this week as part of Engineers Week 2020
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.