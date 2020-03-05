Donegal striker plays part in Ireland Euro 2021 Qualifier win over Greece in Tallaght Stadium

Milford's Amber Barrett was part of the Ireland winning side in the Euro 2021 Qualifier against Greece at Tallaght Stadium tonight.

Ireland overcame the Greeks by 1-0 with Diane Caldwell getting the vital goal seconds before the half-time whistle.

Centre-forward Barrett was introduced in the second half and went very close with one effort, just missing the angle of post and crossbar.

The win puts Ireland clear in second place in the table, two points behind Germand, but importantly six points ahead of next in the table Greece.

Next up is a trip to Montenegro next week as Ireland continue their quest to qualify for next year's tournament.