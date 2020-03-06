Shamrocks soaring as division one title race heats up

Contact
IMPRESSIVE: Clonmany midfielder Damian Duffy and his young teammates have shone this season.
Clonmany Shamrocks boss Dan Nolan says his young side have a spring in their step as the race for the Inishowen League first division title heats up.
Confidence is high in the camp after the Shamrocks claimed an impressive victory over Buncrana Hearts last weekend to book their spot in the last four of the Buncrana Credit Union Cup.
Sitting on top of the division one table with four matches left to play, this season's new-look Clonmany side are enjoying a fantastic season so far.
It's been a great rebirth for the side, who were in the doldrums at the end of last season after being dumped out of the premier division after more than two decades in the top tier.
But with several of the old guard deciding to form a team for the second division - Clonmany Celtic - it paved the way for a fresh crop of players to find their feet in the first team.
Said Nolan: "The creation of the third team gave me a clean sheet at the start of the season, and the impetus was to get these young players playing a certain brand of football and seeing where that took us.
"Obviously, the club want to be back up in the premier division so there's a bit of pressure with that, but the committee also understand it takes time to rebuild a team.
"The young players have been amazing. We have the likes of Pearse McCarron, Alex McFadden and Shane McCaul, but to be honest I could name them all.
"Every one of them has stepped up to the mark, and their attitude has been fantastic. The least I've had at training is 26, and that's a real testament to their commitment."
And, with Quigley's Point Swifts breathing down their necks, the division one leaders will be hoping to keep their good form going all the way to the title.
He said: "QPS are still right up there, and I wouldn't expect anything less from them. They are not going to lie down.
"But it's in our own hands now. We're not going to get any favours from the other teams, so we just have to stay focussed.
"This is a young side, but the belief is there that we can win every match, and that's the attitude we'll taking into the remainder of the season."
