Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Shamrocks soaring as division one title race heats up

Clonmany boys on course for promotion with four matches left to play

Shamrocks soaring as division one title race heats up

IMPRESSIVE: Clonmany midfielder Damian Duffy and his young teammates have shone this season.

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

Clonmany Shamrocks boss Dan Nolan says his young side have a spring in their step as the race for the Inishowen League first division title heats up.

Confidence is high in the camp after the Shamrocks claimed an impressive victory over Buncrana Hearts last weekend to book their spot in the last four of the Buncrana Credit Union Cup.

Sitting on top of the division one table with four matches left to play, this season's new-look Clonmany side are enjoying a fantastic season so far.

It's been a great rebirth for the side, who were in the doldrums at the end of last season after being dumped out of the premier division after more than two decades in the top tier.

But with several of the old guard deciding to form a team for the second division - Clonmany Celtic - it paved the way for a fresh crop of players to find their feet in the first team.

Said Nolan: "The creation of the third team gave me a clean sheet at the start of the season, and the impetus was to get these young players playing a certain brand of football and seeing where that took us.

"Obviously, the club want to be back up in the premier division so there's a bit of pressure with that, but the committee also understand it takes time to rebuild a team.

"The young players have been amazing. We have the likes of Pearse McCarron, Alex McFadden and Shane McCaul, but to be honest I could name them all.

"Every one of them has stepped up to the mark, and their attitude has been fantastic. The least I've had at training is 26, and that's a real testament to their commitment."

And, with Quigley's Point Swifts breathing down their necks, the division one leaders will be hoping to keep their good form going all the way to the title.

He said: "QPS are still right up there, and I wouldn't expect anything less from them. They are not going to lie down.
"But it's in our own hands now. We're not going to get any favours from the other teams, so we just have to stay focussed.

"This is a young side, but the belief is there that we can win every match, and that's the attitude we'll taking into the remainder of the season."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie