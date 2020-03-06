WATCH: Donegal fans getting behind Finn Harps for tonight's big game with champions Dundalk

Finn Harps' fans are really getting into the mood for tonight's big game against Dundalk at Finn Park.

The club has been working hard on sponsorship deals, and there's nothing like getting members of staff to do their bid - and show some support.

Harps have also announced that all kids under-12 - who are accompanied by an adult - will get free admission to league games.

Harps lost 1-0 last week while Dundalk were beaten 3-2 by Shamrock Rovers.

A big crowd and a cracking atmosphere is expected tonight as the Donegal club takes on the best team in the land.