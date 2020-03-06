DONAL REID COLUMN: Roll on Saturday week and tasty meeting with Tyrone

T was inevitable that there would be a response from Donegal last Sunday after two disappointing results against Galway and Dublin. High fliers Monaghan came to Ballyshannon in confident mood but left the south Donegal town with their tails between their legs. Before their arrival in Ballyshannon, Monaghan boasted about their performance against Dublin and were insistent that they should have “hammered” them.

Historically, Fr. Tierney Park has been good to Donegal. During my days as a Donegal player we rarely lost there. The same holds today. Donegal came into last Sunday’s game under a lot of pressure having dropped into the relegation zone. They are by no means safe yet but this victory over the Farney men will go a long way to ensure our Division 1 status.

I didn’t make Ballyshannon last Sunday so it is impossible to comment on our performance. From all reports, especially from our trusted staff in the Donegal Democrat, Donegal were “excellent”. I did hear first half commentary on Highland Radio and it seems that Donegal took this game by the scruff of the neck from the outset.

I commented last week that we need to be more physical in the tackle and that we need to get into our opponents faces. Monaghan are a big strong and physical team.

According to Martin McHugh in his commentary, “Monaghan had no shape”. They were more concerned about marking Michael Murphy and Ryan McHugh than they were about getting to grips with Donegal as a team. They obviously don’t rate the rest of our players. Here in Donegal, we know that we have a very talented group of players who are capable of beating any team in the country. Our glaring weakness came to light came against Mayo, Galway and Dublin when we were unable to close out games.

There’s no brilliant tactical acumen needed to know how to repair this. We were taught as youngsters to stop the opposition’s flow by fouling them deep in their defence and if not in defence, anywhere will do.

In today’s game, it’s called “cynicism”. I like to refer to it as being smart. It’s part of the game, period. Declan Bonner will be delighted with the result last Sunday and will be thrilled by the response of his players. League games are basically about accumulating points and staying in Division 1. Monaghan are no push-overs but they are still shy of quality to be considered one of the country’s big hitters. Donegal’s class was always going to be a problem for them. This victory sets down a marker for what may come in the championship in the summer.

This is a huge setback for Monaghan who thought that they might be going somewhere this season. Tyrone still remain our strongest opposition for Ulster this year.

Five-in-a-row champions Dublin came to Omagh last Saturday evening to test this Tyrone outfit. They too went home whimpering. There’s no love lost between Dublin and Tyrone or indeed between Dublin or anybody.

Dublin didn’t want the game to played because of the wet pitch and stormy conditions. I accept that the underfoot conditions were dangerous for the players but Tyrone’s insistence on getting the game played paid off. Dublin were out of their comfort zone of Croke Park which was very noticeable.

Tyrone played out of their skins to match Dublin score for score. It was a credit to the players on both teams that they were able to play at all. Despite having no target man up front, Tyrone were able to manufacture scores by running at the Dublin defence.

One could take little from this game because of the terrible conditions except the fact that Dublin have a dodgy full-back line. If teams can expose this weakness, then Dublin are in trouble. Their appetite for success hasn’t abated though and they are still the outright favourites for the All-Ireland title. If Declan Bonner was pleased with his team’s response to their previous result, then Mickey Harte will be over the moon having beaten the current All-Ireland champions after a humiliating nineteen-point defeat to Galway.

Tyrone were obviously very hurt by that defeat to Galway. It is incredible to think that a team could recover in just a week. Tyrone will never lie down and must be respected and credited for their resolve. That’s the reason why I believe that they are our biggest threat in Ulster this year. They may lack the high-profile quality of former years, yet they commit to the cause more than any other team that I know.

Donegal and Tyrone will go at it on Saturday week in Ballybofey. Irrespective of one’s opinion about the league, a meeting between these two counties is always tasty. Since the two teams are trying to secure Division 1 status with the added incentive of a championship first round meeting in May, I expect a great battle.

There was a nasty fracas in the tunnel in Healy Park last Saturday evening. In 2013, there a few punches thrown in the same tunnel when Donegal played Tyrone in the league. There was another half-time scuffle in Ballybofey in May 2015 between Donegal and Tyrone.

I believe it’s time that teams leave the field separately at the interval. Tempers and passions are still bubbling which is a recipe for a good fight. It should be kept for the field where there’s a referee.

Roll on Saturday week!