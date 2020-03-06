Donegal U-20s ready to take on reigning champions Tyrone

Donegal are appearing in their first Ulster U-20 Championship final when they face Tyrone in the final on Saturday in Clones. (3 pm)

The U-20 age group has replaced the U-21 championship which was won by Donegal seven times; the last in 2010.

This year's team is managed by Milford clubman Shaun Paul Barrett, who guided Donegal to an Ulster minor crown in 2016.

After two disappointing U-20 campaigns, Barrett, who is in his first season in the job, has guided Donegal to the final on the back wins over Monaghan and Down.

Apart from team captain Luke Gavigan, Aaron Doherty, Lanty Molloy, Keelan McGroddy and Fionn Gallagher, who he had at minor level, the rest of the players are new to Shaun Paul and his management team.

The quarter-final win over Monaghan was won in dramatic fashion with penalties deciding the outcome after 20 minutes of extra-time failed to separate the sided in Munday’s Field, Ballyshannon.

Goalkeeper Ronan McGeehin was the star of the penalty shootout as he saved three of the Monaghan penalties in the 3-1 win.

The game had ended level 2-8 to 1-11 at the end of normal time and 2-9 to 1-12 at the end of extra-time.

Aaron Doherty (who scored one of the goals in normal time), Eric Carr and Keelan McGroddy converted the Donegal penalties while Ethan Harkin netted the other normal time three pointer.

Donegal had two points to spare at the end of last Saturday’s semi-final win over Down, at a wet and windy Loup in Derry. Donegal emerged 1-11 to 0-12 winners in a closely contested last four encounter against a fancied Down outfit who had put a good Cavan side to the sword in the first round.

Aaron Doherty hit a goal and three points with the second half goal a big score as Donegal, who were level at half-time after playing with the aid of a strong wind in the first half.

“The lads will have gained great confidence from the wins over Monaghan and Down,” said the Donegal boss Shaun Paul Barrett.

“The further you go in a competition the better you get and that goes for all teams and not just us.”

Tyrone are the reigning Ulster champions. They defeated Derry in last year's final and then advanced to the All-Ireland final before losing to a very strong Cork side in the decider.

Former Tyrone defender Paul Devlin is once again the manager and they have made it to the final with narrow wins over Armagh and Antrim.

The Red Hands go into the final as the favourites. Paul Devlin has Lorcan Quinn, goalkeeper; Antoin Fox, team captain and centre half-back; Joe Oguz, midfield; Darragh Canavan, centre-forward and Tiarnan Quinn, full forward among the survivors from last year’s team.

“We are facing a huge challenge in Tyrone. They won the All-Ireland (U-17) three years ago and they won Ulster U-20 last year and went all the way to the All-Ireland final,” said Barrett.

“They are a fabulous team with a lot of good footballers and they are physically strong and are very well conditioned and very well organised.

“But Tyrone are Tyrone, we cannot concern ourselves too much about Tyrone. We have to concentrate on our own team and getting our own players right.

“And we know if we do and get a performance we will be in the mix at the end.”

Donegal have been without Aaron Gillooley and James Kelly, both injured for the opening two games. They will be both absent again on Saturday.

Otherwise, management has no other injury worries though Shaun Paul Barrett was keeping his fingers crossed that Conor Coll, Jonny McGroddy and Rory O’Donnell came through Loreto Milford’s, MacLarnon Cup semi-final on Tuesday night without picking up any knocks. Cormac Finn is playing for NUI Maynooth’s Freshers today (Thursday).

“Naturally enough we are keeping our fingers crossed all the boys come through without picking up any knocks. But it does mean we will not be able to finalise our team until Thursday night.”