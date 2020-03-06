What the Donegal players have to say ahead of tomorrow's Ulster U-20 final against Tyrone

Luke Gavigan - Centre-half-back and captain

“It is a great honour and it is nice for the family and for my dad Luke, who won an Ulster and All-Ireland U-21 and my uncle, Martin,, who was on the 1992 All-Ireland winning team.

“We had a friendly before Christmas and Shaun Paul (Barrett) asked me if I would like to be captain and I said I would.

“I’ve captained teams in both Gaelic and soccer at underage and at schools level but nothing to this extent and captaining a team in an Ulster final.

“I have played county U-16, minor and U-20 for the last two seasons and we hadn’t much success. It would be nice now if we could win on Saturday and push on.

“The lack of success drives us and they are a good group and they work hard and they are hungry and everybody is willing to work really hard and SP drives us too.

“We all played minor in 2017 for SP and Neilly (Byrne) and we all had good time for them. They are two good men.

“Monaghan was a good scalp to get the first day. We were disappointed we did not win in normal time and we came through on penalties.

“We beat Down last Saturday and it turned into a battle too. We were two points down early in the second half playing into a stiff breeze. But we ground out a result.

“We have done a lot of running and we are a fit team and there is a lot of heart to go to the final whistle. We even saw that in a number of league games, we came back at the death, so we are confident no matter what time of the game or what minute we can come back to get the win.

“We are focusing on ourselves and we are not concentrating much on Tyrone, it is all about getting ourselves right.

“We are probably underdogs and we were against Monaghan and last weekend against Down and being honest we do not read too much into it.”

Aaron Doherty - Centre-half-forward

“This is where we want to be, in the Ulster final. That was the target at the start of the year because we felt we had the players and we felt we had what it took.

“And after two tough battles with Monaghan and Down we are there now.

“We feel those games will stand to us in the final. I don’t know what it is, we play better against the wind; we seem to play the ball in and go for long range scores with the wind. But it does not work and we seem to be more careful with the ball and work it through the hands when we play against the wind.

“Shaun Paul Barrett is a very good manager and he is a very good motivator and he really gets us pumped up going out onto the pitch.

“He has put us through our paces at training all winter. He is a great man and hopefully we can now win an Ulster title for him on Saturday.

“We know Tyrone are a top team. We know they won the All-Ireland U-17 at this age group.

“They have a number of top players in Darragh Canavan and Tiarnan Quinn and we know we have to be on the top of our game on Saturday and keep them men quiet.

“We know they have a very tight defence and we will have to produce our A game on Saturday if we are to have a chance.”

Paul O’Hare - Left corner-back

“My first game was against Monaghan. I didn’t get a run out in the league but I put in a big effort in training and Shaun Paul gave me the chance against Monaghan and I played against Down and hopefully I’m repaying him for putting his faith in me.

“Hopefully, I make the team for the final but there could be changes for the final but I’m doing my best in training and every man is pushing hard for a place.

“There are 34 lads in the squad and they are all pushing hard for places in the squad for the game.

“It is not just about the starting 15 anymore.

“There is plenty of competition for places which is good going into the final.

“At U-14 and U-16, I would have played in the forward line but I have moved back to the defence in the last couple of years. I have to thank Noel Hegarty for that. But no matter where they put me I will give it my best because you need to be clued in at this level no matter where you play.

“I was in the minor squad last year and was in an out of the team. But it is a big step to U-20. The day we played Monaghan was my 18th birthday so I have two more years at this age group.

“But it is all about Saturday. We have a good team but we know Tyrone will be a battle and hopefully we will be ready for it.

“There is a good buzz in the club; there are five Glen men on the panel myself, Aaron Doherty, Eric Carr, Lanty Molloy and Fionn Gallagher.”