Donegal are in a good place ahead of summer after Monaghan win says former star Tony Boyle

Donegal may not be out of the woods in the battle to avoid losing their Allianz Division One League, but one former star feels they are going in the right direction.

After watching Donegal’s 2-12 to 0-8 runaway win over Monaghan in Fr Tierney Park, Tony Boyle feels that Donegal are well positioned to avoid the drop and is overall very encouraged with what he has seen so far from Donegal in the league.

The 1992 All-Ireland winner and All-Star forward feels that but for bad fortune Donegal could easily be sitting on ten points from their five games played.

“I was very impressed with the performance and the win over Monaghan,” said the former star forward, and a member of the famous three Killer Bs from the front line of 1992.

The Dungloe clubman, flanked by Manus Boyle and Declan Bonner, terrorised defences up and down the country in their time in those heady days of the early to mid-90s.

“There were a lot of positives on Sunday. It is hard to believe we hit 2-12 and won by ten points and Michael Murphy didn’t get his name on the scoresheet,” said Boyle.

“Michael still had a good game and had a huge influence on the game when he came out the field in the second half.

“He was double marked inside in the full-forward line and was not as effective as he normally is. But this was not down to Michael having an off day. The problem was with the quality of the ball going in. It was poor and something we need to work on.

“We struggled early on with the long high ball and was the reason why it took us the best part of ten minutes to score our first point.

“Patrick McBrearty then nailed two quick points. It was good to see Patrick back and he had a fine game. He gave us an extra bite up front, something was lacking in the earlier games.



BIG SCORE

“Caolan Ward’s goal was a big score and gave us a bit of a cushion at half-time. Caolan put it away well after a good move and it put us six up at half-time. There is a big difference between being six up and only three up.”

Nevertheless the former star was expecting a Monaghan fight back in the second half with the wind in their backs and he was very surprised when it didn’t happen.

“I have to admit I was surprised with Monaghan in the second half. They didn’t raise a gallop at all which is very unlike Monagan. Donegal totally dominated the second half and won pulling up in a game that was seen no more than 50/50 before the throw-in.

“I was really impressed with Donegal the way they went about their business against one of the form teams.

“But after watching the game, Banty (Seamus McEnaney) has more on his plate than Declan (Bonner), who must be very happy with the performance as well as the result.

“The young lads have come in and done really well. Michael Langan kicked five points from midfield and had a big game and was named man of the match.

“Niall O’Donnell came off the bench and kicked two points. I’ve been really impressed with Niall any time I have watched him and I have also been impressed with Peadar Mogan. He is a real grafter and has a very good league so far. Andrew McClean is another of the young lads that has stepped up and he is a great man to have to throw on in the second half to give the team fresh legs and a lift.

“Sunday against Monaghan was a good performance and with two games to go at home to Tyrone and away to Kerry, the five points may be enough to retain Division One status because of Donegal’s big plus score average.

“The pity is with a little more luck or less bad luck we could be looking forward to a league final at this stage.

“But as I suspect we are safe, I think Declan will be happy with the league. But for lapses against Mayo the first day and against Dublin in Croke Park, we could be in the hunt for a place in the league final.

“If the lessons are learned from those games and the Galway game in O’Donnell Park, I would be very positive going forward.

“Roll on the summer,” says Boyle.