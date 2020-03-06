Champions Dundalk are just too strong for battling Finn Harps

Finn Harps 0, Dundalk 4

Champions Dundalk bounced back from last week’s first defeat of the season with an assured performance against a battling Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

First half goals from Pat Hoban and Michael Duffy paved the way for victory and the Lilywhites go back level on points at the summit with Shamrock Rovers, who play Sligo on Saturday evening.

Dundalk, who lost 3-2 to the Hoops in last week’s top of the table thriller, made two changes with wonder goal man Jordan Flores dropping to the bench along with Andy Boyle as Daniel Cleary and Daniel Kelly were given the nod to start.

Harps, meanwhile, who also lost their first game of the season (1-0 against Cork), were unchanged.

Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley, captaining the side at home for the first time, had to pick the ball out of the net after just three minutes.

Duffy set up the opener on the left side of the box as he laid the ball off to Hoban who looked up and placed his shot beyond the stretching arm of a despairing McGinley.

Given Harps’ recent miserable record against Dundalk, there were understandable grounds for concern in the home camp after conceding so early on.

In their previous 11 league and cup meetings with the Louth outfit, the Finnsiders conceded 34 goals and scored just once, losing ten games and drawing one.

Prior to the game, Harps supremo Ollie Horgan said that this match would be a good early season barometer of where his side stands.

But Harps responded positively to the early set back and took the game to the visitors.

Towering 22-year-old Austrian striker Alexander Kogler - who looks a decent acquisition - was nearly in only to be denied by the alert Greg Sloggett while Karl O’Sullivan surged into the Dundalk box but could not pick out Ryan Connolly.

And on 13 minutes Harps went close to an equaliser with Mark Russell’s curling effort tipped away for a corner by Gary Rogers.

Dundalk then mounted a decent counter-attack with Daniel Kelly scampering towards goal as he came in from the right before the impressive Kosovar Sadiki made a timely tackle.

Harps had pleas for a penalty dismissed on the half hour when Barry McNamee went down inside the penalty area.

But Dundalk pounced on a counter-attack on 37 minutes to double their tally.

Hoban played a delightful ball out to Michael Duffy who ran into the box and picked out the supporting Daniel Kelly.

Kelly, though, smacked his shot off the crossbar - but Duffy was on hand to follow up and stab the ball into the net.

Dundalk put the game beyond Harps on 51 minutes. Dane Massey’s initial shot was blocked by McGinley but Hoban nipped in to tuck away the loose ball and make it 3-0.

Harps kept battling and Sean Gannon had to clear a Kogler header off the line but Dundalk added a fourth on 81 minutes as Greg Sloggett nipped in to score from close range to for what was ultimately a slightly flattering scoreline.

Ryan Connolly had a late chance for Harps while at the other end Stefan Colovic hit the post.

Harps certainly gave Dundalk a few things to think about for much of the first half, but in the end the gulf was there for all to see.

Next up for Harps is a trip to Dublin to face Shamrock Rovers.

Finn Harps: McGinley: S. McEleney (Coyle, 45 mins), Sadiki, Todd; Webster, McNamee, R. Harkin (G, Harkin, 67 mins), Connolly, Russell; Kogler, O’Sullivan, (Cretaro, 76 mins).



Dundalk: Rogers; Gannon, Cleary, Hoare, Massey; D. Kelly (Colovic, 70 mins), Smith, Shields, Sloggett, Duffy (P. McEleney, 75); Hoban, (G. Kelly, 78 mins).



R. Harvey (Dublin).