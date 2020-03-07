Donegal minors pipped by Tyrone in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny

Donegal suffered their first defeat of the season when going down to Tyrone in O’Donnell Park this afternoon by two points.



Donegal ………..1-8

Tyrone…………..1-10



Ruairi Canavan, son of the great Peter Canavan, inflicted the most pain with five points while Colm Cush, son of another Tyrone former Tyrone star, Adrian Cush, posted two points and team captain Sean O’Donnell chipped in with three points.

Blake McGarvey top scored for Donegal with a goal and three points.

Tyrone, who suffered a 2-10 to 0-4 first round defeat to Cavan, started well and had the first three points on the board. Team captain Sean O’Donnell posted all three points from close in frees.

Donegal, who made three changes from the team that drew 1-5 to 0-8 against Sligo in the first round, had to wait until the 18th minute for their first score and only score of the half. Blake McGarvey converted a close-in free after Cian Rooney was fouled

Rooney, Jack Boyle, Conor O’Neill were the three new men into the team; Tiarnan McBride, David Boyle and Luke McGlynn are the players that made way.

Tyrione, who led 0-3 to 0-1 on the 18 minute mark, took a four point lead to the dressing as they went 0-5 to 0-1 at the break.

Canavan converted two close-in frees in a low scoring opening half hour.

Donegal upped their performance in the second half and McGarvey goaled from a penalty and Conor O’Neill and Daniel Gilfdea landed long range points.

But with Canavan in tune from frees and a Liam Ryan goal meant that the Red Hands prevailed with two points to spare at the finish.

Canavan and O’Neill exchanged before McGarvey converted from the spot after he had been dragged down after good approach play from O’Neill and Senan Quinn.

But the Tyrone response was swift and they were three up again thanks to a flicked Liam Ryan goal. The big full-forward got the faintest of touches to a Canavan centre as he rose high with Ben Miller. Tyrone were 1-7 to 1-4 up again as the game entered the fourth quarter.

Donegal through O’Neill and McGarvey did reduce the margin to one again before Canavan and Cush closed out the game with late points.

Donegal are away to Cavan next weekend.





DONEGAL: Ben Miller (Malin); Cian Mulligan (Sean MacCumhaills), Jack Boyle (Naomh Ultan), Cian McEntee (Gaoth Dobhair); Kyle Murray (Aodh Ruadh), Eoin O’Donnell (Milford), Oisin Crawford (Buncrana); Drew McKinney (Naomh Padraig,Muff), Senan Quinn (Four Masters); Stephen McFadden (Gaoth Dobhair), Daniel Gildea (Naomh Conaill) (0-1), Blake McGarvey (Cloughaneely) (1-3,1-0 pen 3f); Cian Rooney (Aodh Ruadh), Conor O’Neill (Malin) (0-2), Fionnan Coyle (Gaoth Dobhair) (0-1). Subs: Darragh Gillen (Moville) for S Quinn (37); David Boyle (St Eunans) (0-1) for C Rooney (49); Liam McGrenaghan (Gaeil Fhanada) for F Coyle (58).



TYRONE: Adam Grugan; Callan Kelly, Finbar McTaggart, Joe Hamilton; James Donaghy, Lorcan McGinley, Sean O’Donnell (0-3,3f); Oran McGrath, Conor Colton; Michael Rafferty, Ruairi Canavan (0-5,4f), Tom Grimes; Conor Cush (0-2), Liam Ryan (1-0), Ben Donnelly. Subs: Calum Lagan for T Grimes (h/t); Ruairi Campbell for C Colton (50); Eoin Neill for B Donnelly(54); Dan Muldoon for C Colton (62).



REFEREE: John Murphy (Fermanagh)