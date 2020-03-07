Contact

Donegal athlete wins silver at National Race Walk Championships in Dublin

Donegal’s Brendan Boyce won a silver medal at the Athletics at the Irish Life Health National 20km race walk championships in St Anne’s Park in Dublin.

World ranking points were at stake ahead of the Olympic Games.

It was the same one-two as in last week’s 5,000m race walk at the national indoor championships with David Kenny (Farranfore Maine Valley) coming out on top ahead of Boyce (Finn Valley), who starred in Doha at the world championships, and Alex Wright (Leevale).

In a twitter posting, Boyce stated: “Great day at nationals. Had to play second fiddle to young David Kenny who has put himself in contention for Olympic qualification with an impressive 1:23:04 to go 5th on the All-Time list. Had to settle for my fastest season opener 1:24:43 on a windy day in Dublin.”

