Tyrone are Ulster U-20 champions as Donegal came up short in the final in Clones

Donegal U-20s put in a big effort but came up short against Tyrone in the Ulster U-20 final at St Tiernach's Park.

Donegal 0-9

Tyrone 1-11

There was a swirling breeze in Clones and it mostly favoured Tyrone in a very cautious first half.

Kevin Barker had Tyrone ahead on three minutes but a great break from Keelan McGroddy saw Padraig McGettigan have Donegal level three minutes later.

Aaron Doherty nudged Donegal ahead on 10 minutes with his left from an outrageous angle, but big midfielder Joe Aguz lofted Tyrone level again two minutes later.

Tyrone had a goal chance on 19 minutes when a Donegal passing movement broke down and they broke at speed. Darragh Canavan found Ethan Jordan but his effort was tame and Ronan McGeehin made an easy save, although Jordan probably deserved a free.

Within seconds though Jordan made amends putting Tyrone ahead. Aaron Doherty was unlucky at the other end, his effort coming back off the upright after a good break by Oisin Walsh.

A minute from the break Tiarnan Quinn doubled the Tyrone lead but the Naomh Columba pair of Paul O'Hare and Aaron Doherty combined for O'Hare to loft a good score and leave just a point in it at the break - Donegal 0-3, Tyrone 0-4.

Donegal had a great start to the second half with Aaron Doherty hitting a wonder point before the second minute and Keelan McGroddy had them ahead within seconds.

But they then lost Oisin Walsh to a black card for hauling Canavan to the ground and Tyrone hit four points in three minutes, two from Tiarnan Quinn, Michael Gallagher and Ethan Jordan.

Donegal had a goal chanc on 40 minutes when Ronan Frain found Aaron Doherty and the Naomh Columba man made great progress before firing with his left, but Lorcan Quinn in the Tyrone goal saved onto a post. Tyrone went upfield and Tiarnan Quinn hit the butt of the post.

Ethan Jordan pointed for Tyrone but Luke Gavigan got upfield to cancel.

Joe Aguz put four between thenm and Padrag McGettigan won a mark but was short from 40. Tyrone went upfield and cut Donegal open with Jordan having his effort saved by Ronan McGeehin but it fell on a plate to Canavan to rifle home for a 1-10 to 0-6 lead with 11 minutes left.

Padraig McGettigan pointed a free won by Aaron Doherty but Donegal were facing an uphill battle after the Tyrone goal.

Johnny McGroddy won and pointed a forward mark but Donegal needed a goal. Padraig McGettigan tested the Tyrone 'keeper but he was up to the effort.

Conor McHugh was shown a black card in added time before Liam Gray brought the curtain down on the Tyrone scoring. Donegal won a late free and Aaron Doherty went for goal but the shot went well over the bar. Before the final whistle Luke Gavigan was shown red.

Scorers - Donegal: Aaron Doherty 0-3,1f; Padraig McGettigan 0-2,1f; Paul O'Hare, Luke Gavigan, Keelan McGroddy, Johnny McGroddy (fm) 0-1 each.

Tyrone: Ethan Jordan 0-5; Darragh Canavan 1-0; Tiarnan Quinn 0-3,1f; Joe Aguz 0-2; Kevin Barker 0-1

DONEGAL: Ronan McGeehin; Oisin Walsh, Conor O'Donnell, Paul O'Hare; Cormac Finn, Luke Gavigan, Peter McEniff; Rory O'Donnell, Richard O'Rourke; Ronan Frain, Aaron Doherty, Keelan McGroddy; Matthew Duffy, Padraig McGettigan, Ethan Harkin.

Subs: Conor McHugh for O'Hare 37; Johnny McGroddy for Harkin 41; Eric Carr for Frain 45; Lanty Molloy for O'Rourke 54; Ryan Brogan for O Walsh 57.

TYRONE: Lorcan Quinn; Cormac Quinn, Cormac Munroe, Matthew McCosker; Neil Kilpatrick, Antoin Fox, James McCann; Kevin Barker, Joe Oguz; Tomas Donaghy, Darragh Canavan, Michael Gallagher; Ethan Jordan, Matthew Murnaghan, Tiarnan Quinn.

Subs: Ryan Jones for Donaghy ht; Simon Garrity for Gallagher 50; Liam Gray for Oguz 56; Caolan Slevin for Jordan; Eunan Devlin for Kilpatrick, both 62.

REFEREE: Darren O'Hare (Down)