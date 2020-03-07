Illies ladies midfielder signs for Derry City

Contact
BRANDYWELL BOUND: Alana Doherty.
Illies Celtic midfielder Alana Doherty has signed for Derry City Ladies.
The Clonmany native is the latest player to make the move to the North following the collapse of the Donegal-based North West Women's Super League.
The versatile 19-year-old was a pivotal part of the Illies squad that scored successive trebles (NWWSL title, Ulster and Inishowen Cups) in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.