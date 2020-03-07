Illies ladies midfielder signs for Derry City

Illies Celtic midfielder Alana Doherty has signed for Derry City Ladies.

The Clonmany native is the latest player to make the move to the North following the collapse of the Donegal-based North West Women's Super League.

The versatile 19-year-old was a pivotal part of the Illies squad that scored successive trebles (NWWSL title, Ulster and Inishowen Cups) in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.