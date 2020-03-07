Widespread shock and sadness at death of well known Donegal sportsman

Tributes have been paid to Derek Smith, the well-known Buncrana Hearts and Buncrana GAA stalwart who died suddenly this morning (Saturday).

Mr Smith was a former chairman of Buncrana Hearts and was involved with the club as both a player and committee member for more than 40 years.

In a long and successful career for Hearts that saw him play in the Derry & District League, Inishowen League and Ulster Senior League, his greatest achievement was to captain the double-winning side that won Ulster Senior League title and Buncrana Summer Cup in 1993.

A post on the club's Facebook page said: "It is with a very heavy heart that the club announce the sudden passing of Derek Smith earlier today.

"Derek will always hold a special place in the history of our club and we send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Sharon, daughter Rachel, sons Gavin and Paul, granddaughter Cailin, sister Denise, brother Shaun and the Smith and Lynch family circle."

Mr Smith also had a long association with Buncrana GAA club, and was a member of the side that won the Donegal junior championship in 1988, scoring 1-1 in their victory over St Eunan's.

The club posted: "The news of the passing of Derek Smith this morning has hit the club extremely hard. He had been a player, coach and member of the club from its foundation and he will be sorely missed by all.

"Derek was a true legend and carried out excellent work off the pitch over the last number of years for the club. He will be sorely missed by all children that had the honour to receive his excellent and patient coaching.

"The thoughts of all the club are with his family, especially his wife Sharon and his three children."

The keen sportsman was also a member of Buncrana Golf Club. The captain's drive-in due to take place at the club on Sunday has been cancelled as a mark of respect.