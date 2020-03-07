Culdaff striker Callaghan joins O'Connor at the Brandywell

Contact
FRESH START: Cudaff FC's Naoimh Callaghan puts pen to paper with Derry City Ladies.
Culdaff FC striker Naoimh Callaghan has become the latest in a line of Donegal soccer players to sign up with Derry City Ladies.
The versatile forward, who can also play on the left wing, has signed just days after her Caratra Park clubmate Tara O'Connor put pen to paper with the Brandywell outfit.
With the news this week that the North West Women's Super League has collapsed, the Candy Stripes may well sign a few more Donegal players before the Northern Ireland Football League's Women's Premiership begins on April 22.
Greencastle FC sisters Megan and Eilish Havlin signed for Derry recently, as has Bonagee United keeper Claire Friel.
