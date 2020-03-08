Donegal defeated by late Tyrone point in Buncrana Cup opener in Magheragallon

Contact
Donegal U-16s suffer heartbreaking defeat against Tyrone
Donegal suffered a heartbreaking one point defeat in their opening Ulster U-16 Buncrana Cup clash with Tyrone in Magheragallon on Saturday afternoon.
Donegal . . . . . . 0-8
Tyrone . . . . . . . 1-6
Level at 0-8 to 1-5, with two minutes left on the clock, they were denied with a late converted close-in Tyrone free. The side managed by Ryan McKinley had clawed their way back into the tie in the second half having been 1-3 to 0-2 down at half-time in windy conditions.
The game, which was originally fixed for Sean MacCumhaill Park, was moved to Magheragallon on Friday evening after a heavy rain on Friday. Tyrone scored the goal from the penalty spot.
Shaun Ward kicked four points from the middle of the field for Donegal while full-forward Luke McGlynn posted 0-3 from the edge of the large rectangle and centre-back Dáire Ferry also got his name on the scoresheet.
Donegal also had Cathal De Burca black carded in the second half. They are away to Cavan next Saturday.
Donegal: Aaron Cullen; Dean Timoney, Andrew Murray, James Doherty; Oisin Caulfield, Dáire Ferry (0-1), Aaron Neilan; Cormac McColgan, Shaun Ward (0-4); Gary Kelly, Cathal De Burka, Kyle McNulty; Oisin Harkin, Luke McGlynn (0-3), Michael Callaghan. Subs used: Daniel Murray, Luke Gallagher, Patrick McElwee.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.