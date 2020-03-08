Contact

Donegal defeated by late Tyrone point in Buncrana Cup opener in Magheragallon

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Donegal U-16s suffer heartbreaking defeat against Tyrone 


Donegal suffered a heartbreaking one point defeat in their opening Ulster U-16 Buncrana Cup clash with Tyrone in Magheragallon on Saturday afternoon. 


Donegal  . . . . . . 0-8

Tyrone . . . . . . . 1-6 


Level at 0-8 to 1-5, with two minutes left on the clock, they were denied with a late converted close-in Tyrone free. The side managed by Ryan McKinley had clawed their way back into the tie in the second half having been 1-3 to 0-2 down at half-time in windy conditions.

The game, which was originally fixed for Sean MacCumhaill Park, was moved to Magheragallon on Friday evening after a heavy rain on Friday. Tyrone scored the goal from the penalty spot. 

Shaun Ward kicked four points from the middle of the field for Donegal while full-forward Luke McGlynn posted 0-3 from the edge of the large rectangle and centre-back Dáire Ferry also got his name on the scoresheet. 

Donegal also had Cathal De Burca black carded in the second half. They are away to Cavan next Saturday. 

Donegal: Aaron Cullen; Dean Timoney, Andrew Murray, James Doherty; Oisin Caulfield, Dáire Ferry (0-1), Aaron Neilan; Cormac McColgan, Shaun Ward (0-4); Gary Kelly, Cathal De Burka, Kyle McNulty; Oisin Harkin, Luke McGlynn (0-3), Michael Callaghan. Subs used: Daniel Murray, Luke Gallagher, Patrick McElwee.

