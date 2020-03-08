Contact

FULL-TIME: Brilliant McLaughlin second half goal sees Donegal defeat Cork in Lidl Ladies League

HALF-TIME IN BALLYSHANNON: Donegal Ladies a point to the good against Cork

Amy Boyle Carr - first half goal for Donegal

Reporter:

Michael Daly

  Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 – Round 5

Donegal .... 2-6

Cork ........... 0-8

A brilliant second goal from Geraldine McLaughlin saw Donegal take a major scalp as they accounted for Cork in Lidl NFL Division 1 tie at Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon.

Donegal had led by a point at half-time

Three of Donegal's most impressive first half stars Emma McCroary, Geraldine McLaughlin and Amy Boyle Carr combined on 21 minutes to create a classy goal finished by Carr which pushed Donegal ahead 1-1 to 0-3 against a formidable wind in this so far entertaining .

Cork, expected to win this game having enjoyed an unbeaten run to date in the league, were second best to Donegal whose fighting spirit against a very strong wind had to be admired.

McLaughlin with two frees and one point from play was the other Donegal scorer, whilst Cork scorers in the first half were Orla Finn from three frees, Sadhbh O'Leary and Saoirse Noonan.

 

Donegal: Denise McElhinney; Anne Marie Logue, Emer Gallagher, Deirdre Foley; Niam Carr, Roisin Rodgers, Niamh Boyle; Nicole McLaughlin, Evelyn McGinley; Amy Boyle Carr, Geraldine McLaughlin, Kathy Ward; Nicole Gordon, Emma McCrory, Ciaragh Connor.

Cork: Caoimhe Moore; Shauna Kelly, Marie Ambrose, Caoimhe O'Callaghan; Laura O’Mahony, Melissa Duggan, Aisling Hutchings; Maire O’Callaghan, Brid O’Sullivan; Orlagh Farmer, Áine O’Sullivan, Abbie O'Mahony; Sadhbh O’Leary, Saoirse Noonan, Orla Finn.

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo).

