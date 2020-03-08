DIVISION 3 CHAMPS: Donegal hurlers overcome Armagh to take NHL Division Three title

Donegal are Allianz Hurling League Division 3 A champions following this afternoon’s final win over Armagh in Carrickmore.



Donegal 1-18

Armagh 0-19



The win also means Donegal are looking forward to Division 2B hurling next season. And after an epic struggle they ended worthy winners.

Donegal played with a strong wind in the first half and got off to a dream start when Gerry Gilmore found the net. That was on two minutes and the Strabane man made no mistake from just inside the large rectangle after good work out on the right wing from Bernard Lafferty.

Gilmore and Joe Boyle quickly added points and Donegal were 1-3 to 0-0 up inside six minutes.

Armagh went close to opening with a goal in the first minute when Ryan Gaffney got a flick onto a Dean Gaffney sideline cut but Donegal keeper Luke White was equal to it.

The Orchard men finally got off the mark with two quick Dean Gaffney points, one from play and one from a close-in free.

But Donegal were tenacious in defence with Sean McVeigh, Joe Boyle and Padraig Doherty leading the pack, they were soon further ahead thanks to strikes from Lee Henderson and Declan Coulter with his first of the day, from a 40 metres.

Donegal led 1-4 to 0-3 on the quarter hour mark and while Nathan Curry and Oisin Keenan and Dean Gaffney kept Armagh in touch, Donegal replied with

Coulter (3) and Gilmore (2) for a 1-10 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Coulter got Donegal up and running with a fine stike to open a six point advantage for the first time early in the second half.

But Armagh responded with three points in five minutes from Dean Gaffney and Aaron Fox to cut the Donegal lead to three points, with seven minutes on the second half clock.

In a pulsating closing 20 minutes Armagh twice cut the Donegal lead to a single point with Dean Gaffney and Nathan Curry deadly accurate both from play and placed balls.

But Donegal were equal to the challenge. And with Jack O’Loughlin and Danny Cullen opening their broad shoulders and Coulter in fine form in front of the posts Donegal held out for a famous win over the Orchard men.

DONEGAL: Luke White; Christopher McDermott, Stephen Gillespie, Padraig Doherty; Joe Boyle(0-1), Sean McVeigh, Jack O’Loughlin (0-1); Danny Cullen, Ciaran Finn; Bernard Lafferty, Lee Henderson (0-1), Michael Donoghue; Gerry Gilmore (1-3), Declan Coulter (0-10, 7f), PJ McCarron. Subs: Niall Cleary for PJ McCarron (h/t); Sam Doherty (0-1) for M Donoghue 53; Colm Flood for L Henderson (56).



ARMAGH: Fintan Woods; Paddy Quinn, Ciaran Clifford, Odhran Curry; Oisin Keenan (0-1), Artie McGuinness, Tiarnan Nevin; Aaron Fox (0-1), Paddy McBride; Eoin McGuinness, Nathan Curry (0-6,1f,1’65), Dean Gaffney (0-10,7f); Danny McGee (0-1), Ryan Gaffney, Kieran McKernan. Subs: Simon Doherty for F Woods, Shaun Toal for T Devin (all h/t); Mark McClatchey for E McGuinness (71)



REFEREE: Aiden Ferguson (Fermanagh)