GAA RESULTS: See full results and fixtures for Comortas Peil na Gaeltachta Dhún na nGall

Cumann Lúthchleas Gael - Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Thír Chonaill
Torthaí ar Chluichí
Sinsir
Cead babhtaí
1 7 Marta An Tearmann 1-14 Cloich Cheann Fhaola 1-12
2 8 Marta Na Dúnaibh 1-09 Cill Chartha 4-13
5 8 Marta Gleann tSuilí 2-17 Naomh Naille 4-13 taréis am breise
6 8 Marta Naomh Conaill 1-19 Ard a’ Ratha 1-03
2020 - Comórtas Soisear
Reamhbabhta
1 7 Marta An Tearmann 0-3 Naomh Conaill 5-17
3 7 Marta Gaoth Dobhair 0-07 Na Rossa 2-10
4 7 Marta Naomh Naille 4-11 Naomh Mcheal 1-6
Cluichí le imirt
Sinsir
3 14 Marta 3.00 Naomh Columba v Gleann Fhinne
4 14 Marta 4.00 An Clochan Liath v Baile na nGalloglach
7 15 Marta 3.00 An Tearmann v Cill Chartha
9 15 Marta 3.00 Naomh Naille v Naomh Conaill
10 15 Marta 3.00 Gaoth Dobhair v Naomh Micheál
8 17 Marta 1.30 N. Columba /G. Fhinne v An C. Liath / Baile na nGalloglach
Soisear
2 14 Marta 1.30 Naomh Columba v Gleann Fhinne
6 15 Márta 3.00 Na Rossa v Naomh Naille
7 15 Márta 3.00 Cill Chartha v Cloic Cheann Fhaola
8 15 Márta 3.00 Gleann tSuilí v Ard a’ Ratha
5 17 Márta 3.00 Naomh Conaill v Naomh Columba / Gleann Fhinne
