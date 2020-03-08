Big weekend for Donegal Town Reserves while Convoy Arsenal slip up in Division One

Donegal Town Reserves collected silverware at the Hospital Field on Saturday after their 3-2 win over Glenea United Reserves. It was their 14th win in 16 games with two draws as they collected the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One title.

Elsewhere, Castlefin Celtic cut the lead of Kilmacrennan and Cappry Rovers in the Brian McCormick Premier Division with a big 6-1 win in Cranford.

Convoy Arsenal slipped up in Division One with another draw while the big game in Division Two between Raphoe and Swilly Rovers also ended level at 2-2.



Reports

Saturday 7th March 2020

Voodoo Venue Cup

Castlefin Celtic Reserves 2 v 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves

Castlefin are through to the quarter finals of the Voodoo Venue Cup after defeating Kilmacrennan on Saturday. Kilmacrennan took the lead in the 20th minute when Michael Mc Laughlin scored from a Kevin O`Donnell pass. Castlefin equalised in the 38th minute when a Reece Gallagher cross was put into his own net by a Kilmacrennan defender. Both teams had chances to score in the second half but it was the home side who scored the all-important goal in the 82nd minute when a Lee Kennedy through ball found Steven Roulston who shot to the corner of the net from the edge of the area. Referee: Frank Duff



Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Glencar Celtic 5 v 1 Arranmore United

(No Report Submitted)

Donegal Town Reserves 3 v 2 Glenea United Reserves

Donegal Town Reserves secured the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One Title at The Hospital Field on Saturday afternoon. They showed their intent from early on and flew into a three goal lead. Glenea never lay down however and made a game of it. They clawed back two goals but just couldn’t find a way to add another two to keep the Donegal Champaign on Ice for another week. So it was to tremendous applause that Town Skipper Ted Bustard accepted the League Trophy from Donegal Junior League Treasurer Declan Sherlock.

Strand Rovers 1 v 1 Oldtown Celtic

This game was very scrappy with no clear changes in the first half. In the second half Strand had a few changes but didn’t test the Oldtown goalkeeper. Oldtown took the lead on 77 minutes. Strand pushed for the leveller and got their reward when Shane O’ Donnell scored at the back post to level the game.

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Ballybofey United Reserves 1 v 1 Cranford United Reserves

Ballybofey slipped in their hunt for a Play-Off spot when Cranford visited Dreenan on Saturday afternoon. Conor Doherty gave them a timely advantage when he scored on 40 minutes. Cranford started the second-half well and were awarded a penalty on 55 minutes which Conor Shields converted. Neither side could find the net for the remainder of the match and it ended level. A point apiece is of little use to either side but Marty Patton’s United are still in the hunt for that 3rd place which would see them in a Promotion/Relegation Play-Off. Referee: Sean O’ Donnell



Copany Rovers 0 v 1 Dunlewey Celtic

Dunlewey edged this game against Copany 1-0. The game was played in windy conditions though both teams, to their credit, tried to play the game on the deck. Dunlewey’s goal came late in the first half, a Brendan Mc Geady cross finding Chris Cannon unmarked for a clinical finish. Dunlewey had the wind in the second half and made the most of the advantage, hitting the woodwork a few times though Copany still proved a threat on the break. Ethan Mangan particularly put in an impressive performance. There was to be no more goals though, the game finishing 1-0. A top effort from both teams.



Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 3 v 2 Drumbar F.C.

Drumoghill started well and were rewarded midway through the half when Paddy Ryan reacted quickest in the box to slot home after a Gareth Temple shot was saved. Drumoghill continued to press and were unlucky not to add to their lead by half-time with the wind in their favour. Drumbar equalised 10 minutes into the second half after they broke from their own half. Paddy Ryan restored Drumoghill’s lead as he again reacted well in the box, again to fire home. Drumoghill should've added to their lead with Evan Gibbons going close and Gareth Temple hitting the Bar twice before Drumbar equalised straight from a corner with 10 minutes left. Ethan Mc Cready won it for Drumoghill minutes later when he fired home from the spot after Dylan Mc Elhinney was taken down in the box. Referee: Con Mc Laughlin



Sunday 8th March 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Cranford United 1 v 6 Castlefin Celtic

Castlefin continued their recent good run of form with a convincing win in Cranford Park. Leading 2-1 at half-time Castlefin were never in danger of losing this one. Cranford started the second half well with Danny Mc Bride and Kevin Doherty working well but they were caught at the back and Castlefin punished them. As Cranford pushed for a late comeback they left themselves exposed and the away side finished the game with three late goals



Keadue Rovers 0 v 4 Kildrum Tigers

Kildrum Tigers moved themselves into title contention after this comprehensive win over the home side at Central Park. Keadue, who had a 100% home record prior to this were always on the back foot. Kildrum opened the game brightly and had their first chance on two minutes, knocking an effort over the bar. Keadue began to settle after that and from a cross, Chris Greene's header was saved. The visitors were again close on twenty minutes with a shot on the run. On twenty-six minutes they deservedly took the lead when Matthew Crossan hit a free kick deep into the Keadue box and following a scramble Gary Crossan's low drive found the net. They hit the crossbar ten minutes later and really should've been further ahead. Keadue's Luke Neely had a half chance on forty-one minutes, knocking it wide. Kildrum made it two just before the whistle with Oran Higgins slotting low to the keeper’s right. Keadue started the 2nd half well and Greene again was close with a header from a David Ward corner. While the home side were pushing to get back into things on the hour mark, Kildrum were again close on the break. A few subs for Keadue gave them more possession but all the while they didn't threaten the away keeper. On sixty-six minutes Brian Breslin made the game safe with a near post flick to make it three. The game petered out after that but there was still time for a fourth with Brian Breslin knocking home from close range to seal a four-goal victory. Keadue didn't let their heads drop and finished off with a decent spell of possession. A team performance from Keadue while for Kildrum Matthew Crossan, Oran Higgins and Brian Breslin were very impressive. Referee: Liam Mc Conigley.



Donegal Town 0 v 1 Milford United

Donegal Town went down 1-0 to a spirited Milford United at the Hospital Field in front of a good crowd.

Milford scored in the very first minute of the game and hung on despite some intense Town pressure, especially late in the second half. Wave after wave of Town attacks were thwarted by the Milford defence. Even though Town suffered a red card in the last five minutes they were unlucky to not equalise.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 1 v 0 Gweedore Celtic

The ‘71 got back to winning ways with a well-deserved victory over the in-form Gweedore Celtic at Rab’s Park. The home side started on the front foot with young Bernard Mc Gettigan putting them in front on 7 minutes with a great header from a Marty Mc Ateer cross. Sean Little was back to his best and he was pulling the strings in midfield along with Paddy Carr and captain Mc Ateer. They should have extended their lead on numerous occasions only for Mc Kelvey in nets for Gweedore pulling off some fine saves. Patsy Friel was having a great game up top and went close on the stroke of half-time with his effort going just wide. The second-half saw Kerrykeel again bombarding the away defence with Paddy Carr, Bernard Mc Gettigan and Little all testing Mc Kelvey. Gweedore grew in confidence and had a good spell during which McGee hit the post and Doherty tested Mc Gonigle who got down well at his near post to tip the ball round the post. Kerrykeel dug deep and again had chances to extend the lead with Michael Sweeney hitting the post and substitute Evan Hewitt saw his shot go over. A massive 3 points for the ‘71 with Sean Little, Patsy Friel and Fergal Una best for the ’71. Eamon McGee best for Gweedore. Referee: Dessie McLaughlin



Rathmullan Celtic 0 v 0 Convoy Arsenal

The Hoops played a scoreless draw with Convoy Arsenal at the Flagpole, a result that left both teams frustrated. Second-placed Convoy, under former Rathmullan boss Mickey Rodgers, missed the opportunity to go top of the pile with only two games remaining. The Hoops meanwhile find themselves five points adrift of Kerrykeel, who edged out Gweedore at Rab’s Park, in the race for the play-off spot with only three games remaining each. This contest was played in tough conditions, with heavy rain showers and a crosswind making scoring chances hard to come by. In truth, neither side did enough to gain a breakthrough. Shaun Gallagher had to be alert in the second half to come off his line and foil Darren Mc Elwaine while at the other end player-boss Dara Patton fizzed a free-kick just the wrong side of the post in the closing moments. They say you should keep your friends close and your enemies closer still. The Hoops faithful were infiltrated this afternoon by a travelling Glenea contingent and, after a scoreless outcome, it was they who left the Flagpole happiest with the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One title race now firmly in their hands with just two games to go. Good luck to both Convoy and Glenea in the final push, may the best team win!

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps P v P Lagan Harps

(No Report, match Postponed)



Raphoe Town 2 v 2 Swilly Rovers

There was late drama in the big top of the table clash when an injury time equaliser from Conor Friel saw Raphoe Town grab a point in a 2-2 draw with Swilly Rovers who would have won the league with a victory.

Swilly took the lead with a Marty Mc Daid header in the 24th minute but Christy Bogle’s 33rd minute penalty levelled the game at 1-1. Mc Daid regained the Swilly lead with a deflected effort from a corner and could have added to Swilly’s lead but was denied twice by fine saves from Roy Duffy. At the other end, Oliver Quinn and Christy Bogle has chances for Raphoe but it looked like Shane Dolan’s side was heading to defeat until the dying seconds when Conor Friel popped up with that late dramatic leveller. Good team performances from both sides with Marty Mc Daid leading the line superbly for Swilly and Oliver Quinn and Corey Brolly excellent for Raphoe. Referee: Stephen Toner

Donegal Junior League

Fixtures

Wednesday 11th March 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.O. 7.45p.m.

Bonagee United v Kildrum Tigers



Saturday 14th March

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One K.O. 2p.m.

Glencar Celtic v Kildrum Tigers Reserves

Strand Rovers v Fintown Harps AFC

Keadue Rovers Reserves v Oldtown Celtic



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumbar F.C. v Dunlewey Celtic

Cappry Rovers Reserves v Castlefin Celtic Reserves

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Cranford United Reserves

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves v Copany Rovers



Sunday 15th March 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.O. 2 p.m.

Cranford United v Donegal Town

Kildrum Tigers v Castlefin Celtic

Drumkeen United v Kilmacrennan Celtic



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

St. Catherines v Ballybofey United



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Lagan Harps v Swilly Rovers

Dunkineely Celtic v Whitestrand United

Raphoe Town v Glenree United