Update on Cara Bundoran 10k for this weekend in South Donegal

The organising committee have this afternoon confirmed that the 10th annual Cara Bundoran Challenge will take place as planned this weekend.

However there are a number of changes which we outline below:

Registration for all events/races will close tomorrow Wednesday 11th March at 12pm. No further registrations will be accepted and you will not be able to register on the day of the race for 5k/10k or 10 mile – registrations can be made online at https://register.primoevents.com/ps/event/CaraBundoranChallenge2020



To avoid a mass gathering situation, we will not be using Magh Ene College. Race numbers can be collected ONLY from Quay West Bar at the Allingham Arms Hotel on Friday 13th from 5pm-9pm and Saturday 14th from 08:00am to 11:00am



Goody bags will be distributed at the finish line at Main Beach AFTER the main 10 mile/10km have finished.



There will be no presentations or refreshments after the event on this occasion. All prizes will be posted to the winners after the event.

We continue to monitor the situation is regards to Covid-19 via the Government and Department of Health and will issue any subsequent updates as the need arises.

Notes to participants:

Please do not attend if you are feeling unwell.

If you are within the high risk group for COVID-19, we would ask that you consider if attending/participating the event is within your best interests – (people aged 65 or over and people with long term medical conditions.)

Please follow the instructions of marshalls at the event.

If you have travelled from any of the international affected areas in the recent past, please reconsider attending or participating in the event. Current affected areas of presumed ongoing community transmission list are available at https://www.hpsc.ie/a-z/respiratory/coronavirus/novelcoronavirus/affectedareas/

Please be mindful of information signage around the event in relation to COVID-19.

We ask that you wash your hands properly, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or use your sleeve when you cough or sneeze, put used tissues into a bin and do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean. (Cough etiquette https://www.hpsc.ie/a- z/respiratory/influenza/seasonalinfluenza/infectioncontroladvice/respiratoryhygieneposters/

Further information and updates on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is available here