Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Update on Cara Bundoran 10k for this weekend in South Donegal

Update on Cara Bundoran 10k for this weekend in South Donegal

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The organising committee have this afternoon confirmed that the 10th annual Cara Bundoran Challenge will take place as planned this weekend.

However there are a number of changes which we outline below:

Registration for all events/races will close tomorrow Wednesday 11th March at 12pm. No further registrations will be accepted and you will not be able to register on the day of the race for 5k/10k or 10 mile – registrations can be made online at https://register.primoevents.com/ps/event/CaraBundoranChallenge2020


To avoid a mass gathering situation, we will not be using Magh Ene College.  Race numbers can be collected ONLY from Quay West Bar at the Allingham Arms Hotel on Friday 13th from 5pm-9pm and Saturday 14th from 08:00am to 11:00am


Goody bags will be distributed at the finish line at Main Beach AFTER the main 10 mile/10km have finished.


There will be no presentations or refreshments after the event on this occasion. All prizes will be posted to the winners after the event.
We continue to monitor the situation is regards to Covid-19 via the Government and Department of Health and will issue any subsequent updates as the need arises.

Notes to participants:

Please do not attend if you are feeling unwell.
If you are within the high risk group for COVID-19, we would ask that you consider if attending/participating the event is within your best interests – (people aged 65 or over and people with long term medical conditions.)
Please follow the instructions of marshalls at the event.
If you have travelled from any of the international affected areas in the recent past, please reconsider attending or participating in the event. Current affected areas of presumed ongoing community transmission list are available at https://www.hpsc.ie/a-z/respiratory/coronavirus/novelcoronavirus/affectedareas/
Please be mindful of information signage around the event in relation to COVID-19.
We ask that you wash your hands properly, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or use your sleeve when you cough or sneeze, put used tissues into a bin and do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean. (Cough etiquette https://www.hpsc.ie/a- z/respiratory/influenza/seasonalinfluenza/infectioncontroladvice/respiratoryhygieneposters/
Further information and updates on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is available here

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie