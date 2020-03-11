Sadness in Buncrana as Hearts legend is laid to rest

The family, friends and former teammates of Derek Smith came together this morning to bid farewell to the Buncrana Hearts legend, whose death on Saturday caused widespread shock and sorrow throughout Inishowen.

Derek, who was captain of the legendary Hearts team of 1993 that won the club's first and only Ulster Senior League title, was laid to rest at Cockhill cemetery following a funeral service at a packed St Mary's Oratory in Buncrana.

His '93 teammates formed a guard of honour as his remains left his home, before Buncrana Hearts players past and present, committee members and coaches lined the street as his journey was made to the church.

At the Oratory he received another guard of honour, this time from members of the Buncrana GAA club with whom he also had a long association.

Buncrana Hearts manager Stephen McNutt, who was player/manager of the Hearts side that Derek captained, paid a moving tribute to his friend in this week's edition of the Inish Times.

He said: "Derek and I were midfield partners for a long time. He was the perfect captain, who led by example and gave his heart and soul for the team.

"People would always say, as a player, he was hard but fair. If I was in the middle of the park and he wasn't there, it just wasn't the same.

"We shared the same beliefs about how the game should be played, and over the years we developed a sort of telepathy on the pitch.

"If he got a knock, he just got straight back up again, and his commitment and drive to succeed made him everything you would want in a captain.

"That was a great year for us as a side, because as well as winning the title we also won the Buncrana Summer Cup, which was a really big thing back then.

"Derek is the first out of that team to have died, and there's a total sense of shock.

“That was a very special time for us as players, and to lose one of them really hits home because we had such a bond."

When his playing days came to an end, Derek remained heavily involved with Hearts, serving as chairman as well as a committee member.

Said Stephen: "Derek was just the kind of man who rolled up his sleeves and did what needed to be done.

"Even when he wasn't involved in an official capacity, he was always helping out in some way, because he was like that in life. Our friendship went beyond the football pitch, and our two families became very close.

"I remember him coming to help dig the founds of our new house, because that's the kind of man he was. He was an all-round good person.

"He brought that quality to everything, and he had so many associations with the people of Buncrana throughout the course of his life.

"After the initial disbelief, the feelings now are just pure sadness. He was such a family man at heart, and I feel so so much sorrow for Sharon (his wife) and his daughter Rachel and the two boys, Gavin and Paul.

"It's unbelievable to think this has happened, and my heartfelt sympathy goes out to them.

"I find myself over the last few days going back and thinking about all the great times we had with Derek, and I will cherish those memories.

"I feel very privileged to have been his friend."