Coronavirus: FAI to make statement on all footballing activities this afternoon - Donegal clubs await with interest

The Football Association of Ireland will make an announcement on plans for all footballing activities under its jurisdiction after a meeting with Government, Department of Health officials and other national sporting bodies this afternoon.
Soccer clubs in Donegal will then know exactly where they stand in relation to the holding of games this weekend.
The meeting follows Government moves to combat the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak.
