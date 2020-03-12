Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

FAI issues statement confirming cancellation of all fixtures until after March 29

Finn Harps' match at Shamrock Rovers is off

FAI statement

There'll be no action at Finn Park until April at the earliest

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

The FAI has cancelled all football fixtures under its jurisdiction until the end of this month in light of the growing threat posed by the Covid-19 outbreak.

It means the League of Ireland has been suspended until after March 29.

Finn Harps were due to play Shamrock Rovers at the Tallaght Stadium on Friday night and Shelbourne in Ballybofey on Monday. Both matches have now been called off.

All fixtures in the Ulster Senior League, Inishowen League and Donegal League are also put on hold. Schools and underage competitions are also postponed.

The FAI released the following statement this evening:

"The Football Association of Ireland announces the cessation of all football under its jurisdiction until March 29 inclusive, and with immediate effect following directives from Government, the Department of Health and UEFA. 

SEE ALSO: This weekend's Cara Bundoran races are off

"The FAI made this decision after a meeting in Dublin today with Government, the Department of Health and stakeholders from other national sporting bodies.

"The decision has been taken in light of the growing threat posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and in the best interests of our players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and staff. This decision will be monitored on an ongoing basis.

"The FAI again met with representatives from the National League Executive Committee and the Professional Footballer’s Association of Ireland today, and continues to work with both bodies to help our clubs and players through this difficult time.

"The FAI remains in communication with the Department of Health and UEFA on COVID-19 and will continue to follow all government guidelines.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie