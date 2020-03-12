FAI issues statement confirming cancellation of all fixtures until after March 29

The FAI has cancelled all football fixtures under its jurisdiction until the end of this month in light of the growing threat posed by the Covid-19 outbreak.

It means the League of Ireland has been suspended until after March 29.

Finn Harps were due to play Shamrock Rovers at the Tallaght Stadium on Friday night and Shelbourne in Ballybofey on Monday. Both matches have now been called off.

All fixtures in the Ulster Senior League, Inishowen League and Donegal League are also put on hold. Schools and underage competitions are also postponed.

The FAI released the following statement this evening:

"The Football Association of Ireland announces the cessation of all football under its jurisdiction until March 29 inclusive, and with immediate effect following directives from Government, the Department of Health and UEFA.

"The FAI made this decision after a meeting in Dublin today with Government, the Department of Health and stakeholders from other national sporting bodies.

"The decision has been taken in light of the growing threat posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and in the best interests of our players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and staff. This decision will be monitored on an ongoing basis.

"The FAI again met with representatives from the National League Executive Committee and the Professional Footballer’s Association of Ireland today, and continues to work with both bodies to help our clubs and players through this difficult time.

"The FAI remains in communication with the Department of Health and UEFA on COVID-19 and will continue to follow all government guidelines.