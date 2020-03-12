All GAA-related activity in Donegal suspended until March 29

Following a directive from Croke Park, Donegal GAA is suspending all activity at club level from midnight tonight until March 29 as efforts to address coronavirus concerns are stepped up.

This is to include all games: challenge matches, tournaments, training (including gym) and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.

All development squad activities are also suspended for the same period. This also includes any coaching courses or child protection courses planned to take place between now and then.

The statement from CLG Dhún na Gall went on: "We will continue to liaise with Croke Park and review the situation between now and the end of the month, assessing the impact of these measures on our activities.

In the meantime, the Donegal GAA is encouraging all members to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the health authorities.

The Ulster Scór final has also been postponed. Burt and Moville GAA clubs have both cancelled their senior presentations evenings, which were due to be held on Friday evening.