DONAL REID COLUMN: Common sense: Put GAA fixtures off for two weeks

News outlets love a good story. It’s what they do. Tyrone come to Ballybofey this weekend to lock horns with arch rivals Donegal in a vital league encounter. Kerry selector Donnie Buckley was “removed” from the backroom team recently. For most people, these stories hardly matter. For those of us in the GAA fraternity, they are newsworthy but won’t affect us much.

Elsewhere, (Prince) Harry and his wife Meghan Markle no longer want to be tied to the constraints of royalty while Fr. Ray Kelly got booted off Dancing with the Stars. Do people really care? Not a bit. The one story that is dominating our media outlets is the coronavirus epidemic. Do people care? Yes, because it’s the only story that really matters just now.

It seems that we are in for tough times ahead. This virus will test our over-burdened and under-resourced health system. It will affect almost every facet of our lives and it will even reorder the global economy, possibly causing a global recession.

As ordinary citizens going about our daily lives, we like to pretend that the unexpected will never happen. Inevitably, it does. The Chinese coronavirus is just that thing that we never expected. The first cases of the 2019–20 coronavirus in China were reported to WHO (World Health Organisation) in December 2019. The first cases in Italy were confirmed on 31 January 2020, when two Chinese tourists in Rome tested positive (Wikipedia).

COVID-19 is the specific illness related to the current epidemic. The acronym, provided by WHO, stands for "coronavirus disease 2019," referring to the year the virus was first detected. The name of the virus is SARS-CoV-2. Coronaviruses are a family of viruses and were first identified in the mid-1960’s. There are a lot of conspiracy theories doing the rounds which should be taken with a pinch of salt. I’ve read that bats may be the original source although there is no hard evidence to back this up. Also, 5G is being blamed because Wuhan, the Chinese city where the corona virus originated was one of the first places to pilot 5G wireless technology. Again, there is no scientific evidence for this link. And no, Jacob Rothschild doesn’t own a patent to coronavirus.

Some people are suggesting that this virus has been started deliberately. We don’t know that. What we do know is that the virus is here and it is spreading. I believe that our government must take this seriously and protect the Irish people, especially those on the frontline such as doctors, nurses, consultants and ancillary staff.

The advice is out there in respect of washing our hands vigorously and repeatedly and to “sing happy birthday or God save the queen” while doing so.

St. Patrick’s Day has been cancelled and so should the rest of the National Football and Hurling League fixtures. The global mainstream establishment media, as usual, have gone into overdrive and are scaring the living daylights out of people. While global elitists push for open borders, surely the sensible way going forward should be closed borders where each nation can protect its people, including Ireland.

I knew it wouldn’t be long before the media would link coronavirus and climate change. Here’s a quote from project-syndicate.org “A clear parallel between the growing COVID-19 pandemic and climate change is emerging. In particular, both phenomena highlight the need for much closer forward-looking international cooperation to reduce and manage global threats.”

Do you remember what I wrote about the beginnings of global warming? Let me remind you. “In 1968 the Club of Rome was formed. It is described as a crisis think-tank which specialises in crisis creation. The main purpose of this think-tank was to formulise a crisis that would unite the world and condition us to the idea of global solution to local problems”.

Given the blessing of our world government in waiting, the UN, this crisis think-tank has now another global problem to sort out for us, Covid-19.

In these times of progressive modernism where the world has such advanced technology, it hard to believe that a simple virus can cause such chaos. Those who think they’re in control are not in control at all.

How did this virus start and spread so rapidly? We may never know. I believe that our government needs to do more at points of entry into Ireland by screening those coming into our country. Why wait for the inevitable? Stop all mass gatherings for two weeks. We all have a personal responsibility to do the right things and protect each other as a nation.

As of now, Tyrone will come to Ballybofey on Saturday evening for a football match. For both the supporters and players, there’ll be no holding or shaking hands. Also, the false handshake by the players with the referee before throw-in will be forbidden. Close contact won’t be permitted either. Supporters will have to stand a metre apart and those who sneeze or cough will be ejected from McCumhaill Park. The usual verbal obscenities dished out by opposing fans will be kept to a whisper and will be tightly monitored by GAA officials on the evening. Shouting will be strictly prohibited. After a team scores, there’ll be no hugging by players on the pitch or by supporters in the stand. Clapping only. As this is a fluid situation, we must keep calm, keep going and most especially, keep the faith.