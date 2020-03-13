MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: GAA have to find way to stop verbal abuse at all levels

When Eric Dier, the Tottenham Hotspur and England footballer, jumped into the stands to confront some spectators after a recent cup game against Norwich it created a lot of talking points.

Dier explained afterwards he went in to protect his brother who he felt was being abused and in danger from some of his own supporters.

Of course, after the incident Dier was severely criticised for his actions. You can understand the critics having a go at the player because it may have led to a riot or it could have endangered the lives of innocent bystanders. However, his manager backed the player and suggested that the abuse that players received, both from opposition and indeed their own supporters, had long passed the acceptable threshold.

There is hardly a week where a player is not racially abused in one league or another and yet the authorities seem to drag their heels on the issue. While reading up on other cases where players decided to take action into their own hands, it didn’t surprise me to learn there is hardly a sport in the world where players were not verbally, racially or physically abused.

There are those commentators who would have us believe that it is just part of sport; supporters pay their money at the game and have the right to voice their opinion. With the advent of social media it has opened another world for supporters to vent their frustrations at everyone involved; many of which don’t even use their real name.

As I researched a bit more I came on a interview that the former Kerry manager and player Eammon Fitzmaurice gave to Newstalk a number of days after he stepped down from his position of manage. In the interview with Off The Ball he described that since he got the job as manager in 2013, he had received letters and messages through texts giving all sorts of advice but mainly it was off a critical nature.

In one letter he received the writer described him as the worst Kerry manager in their history. He received it just three months into his reign.

While he said that such abuse of managers and their backroom team was not acceptable he suggested that they were at an age and their life experience had provided them with a platform that they could deal with the comments and he was uncertain how it could be stopped.

He went on to describe another letter that was received by one of the players; he was one of the younger members of the squad and the letter, in Fitzmaurice’s view, had crossed the line. In the letter the player was advised to "jump off a cliff and take another three or four of the other players with you.” In the letter the author named the other players.

Fitzmaurice did go on to say that the player in question was a resolute character and just got on with it. However, the question could be asked if the player was not as strong minded or indeed not in a good place, how would he have coped with the criticism and the nature of the proposal that was sent to him?

How anyone who calls themselves a supporter or follower of Gaelic games could sit down and write such stuff is beyond belief. However, it happens. Take a minute and listen to the abuse that’s levelled at those inside the wire at any game; listen to what is said to the match officials; the abuse that a player will get if they make a mistake or miss an opportunity in front of goal.

There are those who are going to say that the whole world has gone too politically correct and much of what is said is in the moment and nothing vile or abusive is meant. However, there is no consideration to the mindset of those playing, or the fact that the players' family could be in earshot of many of the comments.

Can the authorities do anything about it? I don’t see how they could but just as they have done some brilliant advertising selling the best parts of the Association, maybe they could give better direction on what is and what is not acceptable to shout at a football or hurling game.

I would also suggest it doesn’t help when you see players giving a fair bit of lip to one another, better known as sledging. It has no place in any game.

While Eric Dier will probably be hit with a fine of multiple thousands and no doubt serve a long match ban, those that hurl foul abuse get to do it week after week without any recourse.

It is also important to note that this goes on at both adult and at underage level, and if it is seen as acceptable then what do we expect the future to hold in terms of what will be said and put on line in the years to come.