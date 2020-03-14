U-20s is a great competition but it is being disrespected - Gary McDaid

On Saturday last Donegal U-20s met Tyrone in the Ulster championship final in Clones. Tyrone came out on top in the decider, but much of the talk around the competition has been the difficult conditions games have been played in over the past three weeks.

One man in the perfect position to voice an opinion on the difficulties of the competition is Gary McDaid. The Glenswilly clubman and teacher at St Eunan's College, Letterkenny, has been at all three championship games and was manager for the previous two years.

McDaid feels the competition is being seriously disrespected by moving it to this time of year where it is in direct competition with college and university competitions.

"To me it is totally the wrong time of the year. It is so unfair to the players. Minors are playing football at the moment, but they are playing league, not championship.

"These lads (U-20s) are playing championship football; they're getting no platform to showcase their talents. May, June, July the last couple of years was the best time to be fair to the players.

"That has to be the priority. Lads might be fighting for the opportunity maybe to get a scholarship, an opportunity to put themselves in the shop window.

"The conditions the last three weeks; Saturday was like the Plaza Hotel, it was so much better than the previous weeks," said McDaid, who said he laughed when he heard the Cork U-20 manager's reaction when his side lost to Kerry last week. "We put the cattle in for the winter and we let the U-20 footballers out," he said.

McDaid said that from experience over the last few years, everything changed when you got into April. "It was a pleasure going to training and it was motivating for everyone."

McDaid said that the argument that it interfered with clubs just doesn't add up. "It is only for a very short window."

"I think the clubs in Donegal are brilliant the way they handle the senior players being away with the county for the summer. Other than the Killybegs club last year, there was no major crying from anyone," adding that they had no one on the panel this year even though it didn't interfere with club fixtures.

"Its swings and roundabouts. We are always on about the players being No 1 and we have to look after them to showcase their talents."

The Glenswilly man feels it has been brought back to this time of year because of pressure from Croke Park. "But it completely overruns universities and colleges competitions," said McDaid, who said that Derry and Donegal were perfect examples of the how the U-20 was impacted by the competition with college competitions. He cited that none of the St Pat's, Maghera players were available to Derry and he listed a number of St Eunan's College players who could not make the commitment to the Donegal U-20s.

"It was the reason Derry lost to Antrim and many of our lads didn't go to trials because they couldn't handle the commitment (of two teams) along with doing their leaving certificate."

McDaid listed the likes of Ciaran Tobin, Jack Gallagher, Jamie Grant, Eoin Dowling and Caolan Dunleavy, Shane O'Donnell and Shane Monaghan as part of his argument.

"To me the GAA are doing a huge disservice to the competition by making players choose," he said. "And last weekend at Congress they threw in another motion together; this is management in Croke Park; that anyone who plays senior league is ineligible for the competition. They are trying to wreck the competition.

"They knew they weren't going to get the motion through, so they withdrew it and hope to bring it back at a Special Congress in September," said McDaid.

"To me it is a brilliant competition. You leave it in May, June and July. You play it as a championship on a league basis; groups of four. Everyone will know where they are if they get three championship games. And it would draw the crowds out as well," said McDaid, who said he was disappointed with the crowd at the Ulster final in Clones on Saturday.

McDaid also commented on the fact that Donegal and Tyrone had to travel to Clones for the final, which reflected the fact that pitches are not playable to host big games at this time of year. "It's the weather; it's the wrong time of the year."

ULSTER FINAL

Donegal went down to Tyrone in the final but McDaid felt that Donegal played some of their best football of the championship in the first half in Clones. "Why that was, they played against the wind. They have been consistently good playing against the wind all year.

"Tyrone were slow starters, but they came good in the second half.

"Ronan McGeehin, over the three games, put his hand up for Player of the Tournament from a Donegal perspective," said McDaid, who feels that he is a little unlucky that he is with a club (St Eunan's) that has Shaun Patton, one of the best 'keepers in Ireland.

When put to him that he might get a transfer to Glenswilly, McDaid laughed but felt "he was a Eunan's man and couldn't seem him moving."

McDaid was also impressed with Conor Finn with his workrate on Saturday and Padraig McGettigan as a target man. He also has great time for Peter McEniff, who he said was a model player "who just wanted to play ball for whatever team he was involved with. To me he would be the spiritual leader of the team. He had been involved for three years and he leads by example. His attitude is brilliant.

"There is no Michael Murphy on that team, they are a team of workers. Rory O'Donnell at midfield has massive potential as well," he said, adding that there could be good times ahead for Naomh Columba with five players on the panel.

"That is massive for a club like them and I would be expecting them to be pushing for an U-21A title or the Intermediate Championship in the next few years. I'm sure people within that club will be expecting big things. Are they going to take the lead like the Hegarty brothers?" McDaid said the sky was the limit for the likes of Aaron Doherty but all of the panel have to do it week in, week out for their clubs.