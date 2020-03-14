CORONAVIRUS: Donegal GAA clubs offer club members' help to community

There might not be any action on the field within Gaelic Games at present, but a number of Donegal's GAA clubs are still doing their bit for the community.

Amid growing concerns over Coronavirus, a number of local community groups have been offering assistance and help for those in their area who might be vulnerable at this time.

In Ballyshannon, Aodh Ruadh GAA club have posted a video offering their services to older people in the community.

And Buncrana GAA club's Health and Wellbeing committee are providing a service to anyone in their community, member or non-member, who needs help with collecting prescriptions, groceries or any other essential needs.

And they aren't the only clubs who are doing their bit with several GAA clubs, and other sporting organisations offering much needed help where needed.

Chairman of the Aodh Ruadh GAA club in Ballyshannon William Doogan, said that because the club would have no volunteering or activities over the next number of weeks, club members wanted to offer their services to people in the community.

In a video four club members contribute as they offer help to anyone who needs it on behalf of Aodh Ruadh.

"We want to make ourselves available to the community, whether shopping, getting fuel for people who to self isolate or those who are on their own.

"As we head into the busy part of our seasons, we now have well over 1,000 man hours per week between players and volunteers and we are here to give some of those hours to anyone in the community who needs our help.

"Aodh Ruadh and the GAA is a huge community, please use us for help."

Buncrana GAA's voluntary efforts have even caught the eye at national level with their story featured on GAA.ie.

Aine Daly, Buncrana's Healthy Club Officer, said the reaction locally to her club's initiative has been brilliant.

"I was contacted by another organisation within our community willing to roll in behind us," she said.

A number of members in the club have volunteered, but within that we have to risk assess our volunteers.

"We just happened to have a meeting on Thursday night, but since then all of the clubs in our area, the rural community clubs in Inishowen have put up posts that if anybody needs help, they are all willing to help anyone.

"That seems to be quite widespread throughout the GAA Community. People are there and willing to help."