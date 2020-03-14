McGoldrick back on track with fourth round ko win in Cardiff

‪It was back to winning ways for boxer Sean McGoldrick tonight in Cardiff as he secured a ko win in his comeback fight.

McGoldrick, whose father, Liam, is from Ballyshannon in Donegal, stopped Stefan Slavchev with a fourth round k.o.

The Newport, Wales born boxer, who is presently boxing out of Manchester, had his opponent down four times before the referee called a halt.

Congratulations Sean. Onwards and upwards.