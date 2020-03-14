McGoldrick back on track with fourth round ko win in Cardiff

Contact
Sean McGoldrick with his Donegal supporters
It was back to winning ways for boxer Sean McGoldrick tonight in Cardiff as he secured a ko win in his comeback fight.
McGoldrick, whose father, Liam, is from Ballyshannon in Donegal, stopped Stefan Slavchev with a fourth round k.o.
The Newport, Wales born boxer, who is presently boxing out of Manchester, had his opponent down four times before the referee called a halt.
Congratulations Sean. Onwards and upwards.
