Carl McHugh's ATK are crowned Indian Super League champions

ATK became Indian Super League champions yesterday when they defeated Chennayin FC 3-1 in the final.

Unfortunately, Donegal's Carl McHugh did not play any part in the final game due to an injury, which has kept him out in recent weeks. But he has played his part in the side winning their third Super League title.

The final was held without spectators owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a Donegal connection to the runners-up, Chennayin FC, also as their manager is Scotland's Owen Coyle, who has strong Donegal connections. Both his parents are from the county and he played for Ireland.

ATK boss Antonio Habas became the first manager to win two Indian Super League (ISL) titles and after he paid tribute to the team.

“I have to congratulate the players for their fantastic work throughout the season. We had a few problems with injuries with Carl McHugh and then Agus and Roy in the final today but the strength of the team was the collective," said Habas.

It was McHugh's first season in the Indian Super League and he scored a spectacular debut goal in his first match back in October against Kerala Blasters.