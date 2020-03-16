Contact

2020 RunDonegal Women's 5k rescheduled to August 9th

Pictured at the launch last week are Ryan McHugh, Cllr Micheál Naughton, Grace Boyle and Martin McHugh

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Donnell

The 2020 RunDonegal Women’s 5k, which was fixed for Sunday, April 5th, has been rescheduled for Sunday, August 9th.

Speaking about the decision to move the date of the race back, organiser Grace Boyle said: “Given the way things are at the moment with the threat of the coronavirus, we thought it best to make a decision early to defer and rearrange it for a date later in the year.

“We met over the weekend and had a good look at the fixture calendar. While there is no shortage of races once again on the Donegal grand prix series, we have opted for the second Sunday in August which was a race-free day.”

Grace added: “It’s important that those planning to do the event are aware of the new date. We know people will understand that we had no option but to reschedule and conform with the guidelines set out by the authorities. Other big races due to take place in April and May have also moved early to reschedule. We thank everyone for their co-operation and the message from the organisers to everyone is to stay safe.”

The high-profile annual event, which has attracted fields of up to 700 in recent years, was launched last Monday evening in Stranorlar by President-elect of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, Cllr Michael Naughton.

The proceeds from the 2020 RunDonegal Women’s 5K will go to the Brid Carr Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. Brid, a native of Glencolmcille and a nurse based in London, died in 2014 aged 54.

The race starts and finish at the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar and will have an 11 am start. Entry fee is €10.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie