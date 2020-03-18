GAA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Croke Park postpone New York-Galway clash as first step

Contact
The GAA have confirmed that due to the current uncertainty created by the Covid 19 pandemic, the Connacht Senior Football Championship meeting between New York and Galway, scheduled to take place in Gaelic Park, New York on May 3rd, has been postponed.
The future for this fixture will be considered at a later date and in the context of the anticipated overall re-drawing of the national fixtures calendar for 2020 as necessitated by the ongoing disruption to the GAA games programme.
